Kaskade announces 7-date drive-in tour in California

By Ellie Mullins 1

Right now, drive-in raves and concerts are the next best thing now that usual events and festivals cannot take place. With many drive-in raves being popular, mostly in America and Europe with some popping up in the United Kingdom, many artists are now embarking on drive-in tours and Kaskade is one of them.

Newly announced, the ‘Road Trip’ tour will see Kaskade play to fans in their cars across four dates in California. Starting on Halloween weekend on October 30 and 31 he will first hit Anaheim, followed by Pleasanton where he’ll play three different dates from November 12 to November 14. Rounding it up, he’ll be in Ventura on November 20 and finally, Del Mar on November 21. Definitely more than just a one off stop in one city, Kaskade wants to give fans as much chance to see him as possible, trying his best to replicate the feel of a normal tour.

“I’m not unique in feeling restless and the need to get out has become more than an itch, it’s full-on. So knowing that I have a lot of West Coast massive fans feeling the same way, I’ve decided to move the party from our living rooms to the drive-in. It’s safe, and it’ll give us all a way to get up and get down from the safety of our cars. Things aren’t “normal” yet and this is a new experience, but I’m not mad at that. I’m looking forward to playing music and seeing those faces, whether there is a windshield between us or not. It’s still a connection and that’s what I’m here for.” – Kaskade

This is definitely something to look forward to if you’re in the California area, and tickets will be available here from October 15, 12PM PST / 3PM EST.

Image credit: press