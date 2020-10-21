Koolwaters announce special 20th anniversary event with We Rave You

Known as an international booking agency for DJs, clubs, festivals and world renowned music venues and also having their own record label, Koolwaters does it all. Founded back in 2000 by Marc Vedo in England, the brand has gone on to gain global recognition and success worldwide, and now boats an impressive rota of some of the biggest names in electronic music and beyond. 20 years in the industry is a massive feat, and the company are going all out for celebrations.

Although we cannot all come together in person just yet, that hasn’t stopped Koolwaters from creating something special to celebrate, and together with We Rave You we are proud to present the 20th anniversary event with Amsterdam Dance Event. Spanning across two days from Friday 23 October to Saturday 24 October, this event is going to be the first of its kind, with a ground breaking augmented 3D visual club called Club XR, combining Live performance of DJs in our green-screen studios in Amsterdam, with live lighting effects on the stage. If that wasn’t enough, the line-up in combination with the mind-blowing technology is sure to blow your mind. On Friday we have the brilliant SWACQ opening up the event, with Tony Junior and Richard Durand carrying on proceedings. On Saturday, we have Firebeatz and Mesto rounding things off in spectacular fashions.

The event will be live streamed for free via the Koolwaters Facebook page and YouTube, they’ve also created a fun way for fans to join us via Zoom. With a capacity of 1000 guests, they will have a big Zoom grid linked directly to the studios in Amsterdam where this is taking place, and the artists will be able to see fans and interact together. You can join the Zoom via this link.

Image credit: via Facebook