Save Our Stages fest to feature Major Lazer, Marshmello and more

By Nina Ntou 16

Save Our Stages with Major Lazer , Marshmello and various artists will be attempting to raise funds for the NIVA Emergency Relief Fund which supports the savior of live stages. SOS Fest is really happening! Mark your calendars! A three-day virtual benefit festival (October 16-18) is coming up with performances by a large list of live acts. The trailer of the upcoming festival introduces the whole purpose. The National Independent Venue Association, has over 2,000 charter members in all 50 states, including 9:30 Club in D.C., First Avenue in Minneapolis, Chicago Independent Venue League, World Cafe Live in Philadelphia, Pabst Theater Group in Milwaukee, Red River Cultural District in Austin and Exit/In in Nashville . The decision to make a difference and attempt financial support to independent venues and promoters across the United States is extremely necessary. Hopefully a global movement in the future could contribute to the appreciation and help to people involved in art , music and entertainment.

The pandemic has affected each and every one of us at our everyday life and activities. Musicians and generally people involved in the music industry are experiencing and facing hard times. Solutions are needed to embrace this difficult era. Take into consideration that more than 90% of independent venues are at the risk of permanently shutting down.

For that good cause 35 major artists recorded live from 25 independent concert venues , including Major Lazer, Marshmello, Dillon Francis, G-Eazy, YG, as well as bands such as Foo Fighters, The Lumineers, The Roots and many more superstars of the industry. During this period live performances can lighten up our days and revive the feeling of attending festivals, especially with some of our most favorite artists teaming up for a specific purpose. You can donate and see the full lineup here. Let’s make a difference and save our stages! Save the dates!

Image Credit : NIVA