Major Lazer releases music video for ‘Oh My Gawd’ ahead of new album

By Nicole Pepe

Major Lazer have just released a new music video for their song ‘Oh My Gawd’, which features Mr. Kazi, Nicki Minaj, and K4mo. The release of ‘Oh My Gawd’ with its respective music video comes ahead of their highly anticipated fourth studio album ‘Music Is The Weapon’, which will be out everywhere on October 23rd, 2020.

Major Lazer, named after the one-armed Jamaican War commando, who is set out on one mission and one mission only – to free the world through music, is comprised of Diplo, Ape Drums, and Walshy Fire. After smash-hit releases such as ‘Lean On’ featuring DJ Snake and MØ, from their 2015 album ‘Peace Is The Mission’, and ‘Pon De Floor’, Major Lazer is gearing up for their first feature-length album since. A few singles have been released, such as ‘Lay Your Head On Me’ featuring Marcus Mumford, as well as ‘Que Lo Que’ featuring Paloma Mami, in addition to ‘Oh My Gawd’.

The respective music video for ‘Oh My Gawd’ was directed by the Reel Goats, which are comprised of DaBaby, Chance The Rapper, and Polo G. The music video features a fun cartoon-like world with a few humans thrown in along with a cartoon version of Nicki Minaj going head to head with a super-imposed Barbie, but will still manage to keep you dancing along the way.

Check out the ‘Oh My Gawd’ music video below:

Click here for Major Lazer’s official website.

Click here to stream ‘Oh My Gawd’ on your preferred platform.

Image Credit: Warner Music Australia