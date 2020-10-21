Malaa presents third volume of his Illegal Mixtapes

By Barbara Potrc 10

French DJ and producer Malaa is back with another volume of his Illegal Mixtapes. Coming out fresh after his summer hit ‘Don’t Talk’, ‘Illegal Mixtape Vol.3’, is here to bring you some dirty, hard-hitting, bass house tunes. The French talent first started the mixtape project back in 2017, when he joined forces with some of his house music colleagues and delivered a special selection of the hottest bass tracks and party starters. Now, four years later, he is presenting 14 hand-picked tracks, that offer you a great mixture of tunes for when you are feeling down, or need an additional pump of adrenaline and energy.

The masked Parisian, Malaa has been working hard on fresh music over the past couple of months, but of course as expected he is also showcasing work from other talented artists. Some of the finest bass and house tracks have come from the United States natives ACRAZE and Good Times Ahead, Israeli talent ALRT, Dutch talent Myles X, JC Ordonez, FRATTA and more. If you are in for something more underground, Koos, Keeld, and Hooders are the ones that you will enjoy the most. But of course the mixtape wouldn’t be perfect without some mysterious, dark, bass sounds, so Malaa made sure to include some of his most recent hits such as ‘Don’t Talk’, his collaboration with Koos ‘Hell’ and the new single ‘Realest’. Next to all of that a special place on the mixtape goes out to the Honey & Badger‘s deadly dark remix of Malaa’s ‘Notorious’, if that kind of genre is your guilty pleasure you will be more than happy to put this track on repeat.

Malaa is definitely more than ready to start with live events again soon and we are craving them just as much! As he is already featured on the 2021 lineups for Escapade Music Festival and Imagine Music Festival, we can only hope that he will be able to perform and showcase some of his dirty, deep, and energetic tunes. In the meanwhile stream ‘Illegal Mixtape Vol. 3’ below.

Photo credits: rukes.com