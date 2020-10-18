Martin Garrix x Matisse & Sadko collab ‘Forever’ turns 3 years old

By Jake Gable 12

Russian duo Matisse & Sadko are, without a doubt, one of the most under-rated acts in modern electronic music. Whilst many discuss the names of Avicii, Eric Prydz, Axwell, Skrillex, Hardwell etc when debating the most important artists of the the past decade, Matisse & Sadko are often overlooked from such conversation, but just a quick glance at their star-studded back-catalogue will highlight why these two are so incredibly talented. Consisting of brothers Alexander and Yury Parkhomenko, the pair are best known for their collaborations with Dutch giant Martin Garrix, including ‘Dragon’, ‘Break Through The Silence’, ‘Together’, ‘Mistaken’ and ‘Hold On‘. But on this day in 2017, the trio worked together on arguably their biggest anthem of the lot!

‘Forever‘ paired both artists’ unique signature style to create a progressive-house gem which echoed elements of EDM’s ‘golden era’ (2010-2013) thanks to a euphoric hook and massive festival feel. After scooping DJ Mag‘s number #1 DJ in the world gong during the Top 100 poll in 2016, 2017, and 2018, Martin Garrix was usurped last year when Belgian duo Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike pipped the youngster to the title. With the result of this year’s vote to be announced shortly, Martin Garrix will be hoping he can regain his crown once again, but he’s sure to face tough competition from the likes of French legend David Guetta – who has pioneered the ‘Future Rave’ sound alongside MORTEN – as well as Trance titan Armin van Buuren who is always based near the podium places, and Heldeep maestro Oliver Heldens, who has enjoyed by far the biggest year of his career to date thanks to a wealth of massive anthems from his more commercial-sounding self, and also his darker ‘HI-LO‘ alias.

Let’s take a little trip down nostalgia lane, and relive this classic below! This is the mighty ‘Forever’ by Matisse & Sadko, and Martin Garrix:



Image Credit: CULTR