MEDUZA continue their hot-streak with new single ‘Paradise’: Listen

By Jake Gable 11

One name to keep hitting the headlines right now is MEDUZA. The Italian trio, who take their name from the legend of the snake-haired temptress, earned a GRAMMY nomination last year for their debut hit ‘Piece of Your Heart’ which achieved platinum status en route to the number #2 spot in the official UK singles chart. But the group soon proved they were no ‘one hit wonder’ when they teamed up with the incredible vocalist Becky Hill on ‘Lose Control’. Now, the MEDUZA boys are smashing it once again, giving us an Autumn 2020 snippet of their sound via fresh single ‘Paradise‘ featuring Dermot Kennedy.

Blessed with the same rich deep-house style we’ve come to expect from the acclaimed group, ‘Paradise’ flexes the muscles of MEDUZA’s powerful production prowess whilst maintaining the core elements of their unique signature style. Sprinkling in another rhythmic hook and brassy groove-packed drop, the track looks sure to cement a spot as one of this Winter’s biggest hits. The single follows what has been a truly monumental year for the Europeans, who scored the number #2 spot earlier this week in 1001Tracklists‘ Top 101 Producers list. The chart, which is based on the amount of DJ support this year, saw the trio pipped to the post by eventual winner, Oliver Heldens. But the ranking ensured MEDUZA finished above several of the biggest names in electronic music, including Armin van Buuren (#3), David Guetta (#5), and Don Diablo (#8).

After recently remixing John Legend hit ‘Wild’, the Italian trio also reworked Dido‘s ‘My Boy’. You can hear ‘Paradise’ below, and let us know on our Twitter account… What is your favourite MEDUZA track? We want to hear from you, get in touch now!