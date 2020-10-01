MK drops hot new single ‘My Church’ alongside Will Clarke: Listen

By Jake Gable 2

By this point, the name MK (Marc Kinchen) certainly needs no introduction. But such is the legendary impact the Detroit-born producer has had on the scene, we’ll give him one anyway! Best known for his warm piano-based house style, MK’s production career spans the best part of two decades. But after dipping his toes into the worlds of R&B and Hip-Hop during the mid 90s, it was in 2013 that MK made a triumphant return to the house scene when his version of Storm Queen‘s ‘Look Right Through‘ invaded the charts worldwide. The American has since soared meteorically thanks to huge hits like ‘Piece of Me‘, ’17’ and ‘Back & Forth‘, even setting up his own Area 10 label and event series in the process. That’s why, the latest MK track may come as something of a surprise for avid listeners to his usual style.

For this particular anthem, titled ‘My Church‘, MK has teamed up with Will Clarke, the Bristolian with the mighty beard. Championed by the likes of Jamie Jones, Seth Troxler, and Eats Everything, Will has rocketed to great heights in the house and techno scene, becoming a family member in the DIRTYBIRD flock, and has released a plethora of chart topping records such as ‘The Goog’, ‘Can You Funk’, and collaborations with the likes of Shiba San, as well as remixes for Riva Starr, Lee Foss’s label Emerald City, and Hot Natured to name just a few.

Combining both artists’ powerful production prowess, ‘My Church’ packs more of a punch than most MK hits, and is laced with a real gruff and industrial feel which would aptly suit warehouse venues and more underground-leaning events. Dabbling into the realms of tech-house and techno, the release showcases MK’s diversity as a producer and is out now! You can check it out in full below: