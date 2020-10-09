Nicky Romero – Nights With You

By Ellie Mullins 14

Sitting on top of the electronic music world right now with the debut of his Monocule alias, multiple other releases and exciting projects is Nicky Romero. It’s been a packed few months for the Dutch superstar and even though there’s a lack of touring, it hasn’t stopped him being as creative as ever. Now, he’s taking an exciting step in his career and has made his debut with Universal Music Group (UMG) with a brand new release titled ‘Nights With You’.

We’ve seen how diverse Nicky can be with his sound, and ‘Nights With You’ leads us away from his signature, upbeat house style that catapulted him to fame and shows us yet another newer side to his production skills. Going into the radio-friendly realm, it’s a track that will easily become a radio staple over the next few weeks and months, and we can see this being one of Nicky’s most popular tracks. Its catchiness and like-ability makes it irresistible to listen to over and over again. With wonderfully sung vocals that will have you singing along in no time, this is truly an exciting new side of Nicky Romero that we can’t wait to get to know. Speaking of the track and the partnership with UMG, he said this:

“‘Nights With You’ is a song I have loved from the very first moment I finished the demo. We went through many versions of this record, but when the acoustic strings came in, I knew instantly we had something special. Sometimes, to get the best results and bring out the magic, certain elements of a track need to be preserved as raw. The team at Universal Music [Group] has been thoughtful and flexible in the way they look after artists in 2020, particularly in dance music. I feel like they understand me as an artist and don’t attempt to put a box around creativity.”

‘Nights With You’ is out now, and you can listen to it below.

Image Credit: Nicky Romero press