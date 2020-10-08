Nora En Pure unveils stunning music video for ‘Wetlands’: Premiere

By Ellie Mullins 43

Out on the imprint Enormous Tunes, earlier this year in September, Nora En Pure revealed the beautiful new track ‘Wetlands’. Showcasing her emotive producing abilities and impressing fans as always, she stays true to her beautifully unique sound and it couldn’t sound more stunning. With a blend of operatic themes kicking off the tune, the deep house synths soon chime in to flip this into a club-ready banger with tones of deep emotion. Now, Nora En Pure has taken ‘Wetlands’ to a whole new level and has unveiled a brand new music video for it.

If it’s possible, the video is truly as beautiful as the track itself. Perfectly going hand in hand with the mood and tone of the track, we are transported to a misty forest with nothing but breathtaking nature around us. With Nora instructing us to ‘dive into the world of ‘Wetlands”, she guides us on this mythical-like tour through enchanting woodlands, cliff edges, waterfalls and more, making us feel like we’re fully part of the adventure with her. The sweeping drone shots truly help to set the scene and create a storyline and whole world for the fan favourite track, and this is truly one of the most stunning electronic music videos we’ve seen so far.

Dive into the world of ‘Wetlands’ with Nora En Pure below and check out a snippet of the interview we did with her earlier this year here.

Image credit: Suzana Paylan