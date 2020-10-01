Oliver Heldens premieres revolutionary new streaming experience ‘Heldens Everywhere’

By Amy Martine 2

Breaking the mould of the traditional livestream setup, Oliver Heldens has just premiered a live performance like never seen before, ‘Heldens Everywhere’. Performing live from a variety of unique TV show-centric backdrops, this livestream gave viewers the opportunity to see something brand new. The performance even included background actors, who made each scene even more intriguing, with Oliver even joining in himself while mixing live. While viewers were entertained by the on-screen antics, Oliver Heldens delivered an absolutely phenomenal set, filled with iconic classics and future anthems.

Delighting fans all over the world, Oliver Heldens delved into the mix with full force, dropping fan-favourites such as ‘Renegade Mastah‘, a release under his HI-LO alias, his recent hit alongside Kiko ‘Break This Habit‘, phenomenal HI-LO warehouse anthem ‘Kronos‘, and of course his most iconic single ‘Gecko (Overdrive)‘, among many others. As well as this, Heldens delivered a flurry of brand new IDs, all of which provoked a momentous reaction from fans in the comments section. Sparking excitement with the hint of upcoming music, Oliver Heldens provided the ultimate streaming experience, entertaining fans all over the world.

The performance took place in the setting of a variety of unique TV scenarios including iconic show The Price Is Right, a cookery show, a life drawing session, a wrestling match, inside a plane, and on a boat. When each scene changed, crew members expertly moved sections of scenery in and out of view, changing the backdrop completely within a matter of seconds. The result was a highly interactive experience for viewers.

The stream took place through the Cadenza streaming platform, and is set to be broadcast a total of three times over multiple timezones. The final two showings are still yet to place, so make sure to secure your ticket here.

Lights, Camera, Action! 🎬 See you in 2 hours for #HeldensEverywhere! 🎥 Where will you be tuned in from? 👀 https://t.co/dVJShbvmv0 pic.twitter.com/2KpHUQ6jC6 — 🌴🦎Oliver Heldens 🐨🕺🏻 (@OliverHeldens) October 1, 2020

Image credit: Oliver Heldens