Otto Knows’ remix of Don Diablo & Matt Nash’s ‘Starlight’ turns 7 years old

By Ori Kamhagi 7

Otto Knows’ remix of Don Diablo & Matt Nash’s ‘Starlight (Could You Be Mine)‘ was released back in 2013, in the time when game-changing tracks such as Daft Punk & Pharrell‘s ‘Get Lucky‘, Martin Garrix’s ‘Animals‘, and Zedd‘s ‘Clarity‘ came into our lives.

In July 2013, the original track ‘Starlight (Could You Be Mine)’ by Don Diablo & Matt Nash was released on Axtone, the label founded by one of Sweden’s greatest producers and 1/3 of Swedish House Mafia – Axwell. 2 months after the release of the original track, Axtone released Otto Knows’ remix, and the rest is history. The progressive house remix had tremendous success. Completely reworking the energy-infused electro of the original, Otto Knows gave the track a rapturous facelift that is both defiantly uplifting and joyous in its nature.

The remix strips the original of its electro house core, replacing it with an energetic bassline that swoops together with a pumping four-on-the-floor drum stomp. The Swedish DJ & producer Otto Knows, who was first nurtured by another 1/3 of Swedish house mafia – Sebastian Ingrosso, has produced hits that have taken the electronic music scene by storm, including tracks such as ‘Million Voices’, ‘Parachute’, ‘Next to me’, ‘Dying for you’ (which featured the extremely talented violinist Lindsey Stirling), and of course, his collab ‘Back Where I Belong’ with his childhood friend and the greatly missed music icon Avicii.

Relive the iconic remix below.

Image credit: AtNight Management