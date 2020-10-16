Patrick Topping drops fresh single ‘New Reality’ on his TRICK imprint: Listen

By Jake Gable 16

Patrick Topping returns to his TRICK imprint to release new single ‘New Reality‘, out now! The popular Geordie producer, affectionately known to fans as ‘Patty T’, has been making huge waves in his native United Kingdom over the past half-decade thanks to the most Shazam‘ed track of 2014 in Ibiza, ‘Forget’, and 2017’s massive tech-house whopper, ‘Be Sharp, Say Nowt‘. Speaking about the release, Patrick Topping said:

“During lockdown whilst experimenting with writing lyrics, I managed to blag Hayley into the studio to do some vocals for the first time. New Reality was born and it ended up being one of the most ID’d tracks from my Edinburgh stream! I was so buzzing about the project, I decided to do a photo shoot with one of my favourite photographers – Haris Nukem. I’m so excited to share this with everyone and Trick feels the perfect home for it, as Hayley helped set up the label with me.”

TRICK was initially launched as a platform to exhibit Topping’s versatility as a producer, as well as a platform to showcase the wealth of emerging talent which he has been pushing in his DJ sets. The most recent release from the label came from Catalan DJ and producer Hassler, while Topping has previously released four EPs, ‘Rocket Fuel’, ‘Dungeon Freak’, ‘Watch What Ya Doing’ and ‘Turbo Time’, on TRICK. The latter of which was selected as the ‘Hottest Record’ on BBC Radio 1, gaining support from the likes of Gerd Janson, Denis Sulta, Fisher, Diplo, Eats Everything and Jamie Jones. With ‘New Reality’ marking its 16th release, Patrick Topping has wasted no time in ensuring TRICK becomes a go-to label for house heads of all shapes and sizes. Following performances in recent years at the likes of Ultra Music Festival in Miami and many more, ‘Patty T’ continues his meteoric rise, with his new single available below: