Plastikman makes his return at Milan Fashion Week

By Nicole Pepe 7

Plastikman has made his grand return at none other than Milan Fashion Week. British-Canadian DJ Richie Hawtin first donned the alias Plastikman almost three decades ago but has since put the moniker to rest after numerous albums and singles, making his last release in 2015, an LP called ‘From My Mind To Yours’. That was until this past week, when Plastikman returned to the stage for Milan Fashion Week as he debuted a brand new single ‘Sin Thetik’. Italian fashion house Prada called upon Plastikman to help introduce their Women’s Spring and Summer 2021 line, where Hawtin played his new single as the models strutted their stuff on the runway.

This isn’t the first time Hawtin has used his famed alias to inspire himself to continue creating music as Plastikman. In 2013, he performed at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York City as Plastikman, which drove him to finish his 2014 LP ‘EX’. He stated, “It put me back in the studio and inspired me enough to work on new material, and in five days I created a new album.”

Hopefully, the return of Plastikman will be long-lived. Watch the performance at Prada’s showcase during Milan Fashion Week below:

Image credit: Paradigm Talent Agency