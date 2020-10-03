REZZ announces three United States drive-in shows for October

By Isidora Janeva 8

The iconic “space mom” has announced her arrival to the United States. REZZ is coming to the USA and playing three drive-in shows in Columbus, Chicago, and Atlanta scheduled from October 15-17. Tickets for individual dates have gone on sale as of October 2nd. The news dropped yesterday on Twitter, with the artist also asking her devoted fans for suggestions on which location she should play at next.



America !!!! I’m Playing a few drive in shows on October 15,16 & 17. See you soon Columbus, chicago, & Atlanta 🥰 tix on sale tomorrow.

May do a few more in the coming months, where to go next? — RΞZZ 𖦹_𖦹 (@OfficialRezz) October 1, 2020

As the newest trend of drive-in shows arose in the EDM world due to the COVID-19 developments, REZZ jumps on the bandwagon to deliver an incredible experience to live crowds with a slight twist – the sets are played on parking-lots. The Juno Award-winning producer played her first drive-in set on September 19th at the Toronto International Film Festival during the premiere of the documentary film Underplayed, directed by Stacey Lee. The film explores and presents how gender disparity happens in the music industry through the lens of female pioneers who actively seek out change. Alongside REZZ, Underplayed features NERVO, TOKiMONSTA, and Alison Wonderland, to name a few.

Her newest single, “Someone Else,” featuring Grabbitz, is going strong on Spotify, amassing more than 8 million streams so far. Fans are definitely on the look-out for new tunes, and hopefully, the USA parking-lot ravers will have the chance to get a glimpse of what REZZ has in store for them. Take a look at her first drive-in set below, directly from her Instagram page.



Image Credits: rukes.com