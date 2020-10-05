RL Grime celebrates October with Halloween streams all month long

By Ellie Mullins 7

October. It’s the month where Halloween seems to take over the entire month, and things get cozy and spooky. In the electronic scene though, this means that RL Grime is due to add another mix to his Halloween mix series and it’s one of the most exciting moments of the year in the electronic scene. The mix series gives us a glimpse into the future of music, with blends of hip-hop, trap and bass blended into one brilliant concoction of popular tracks and sneaky IDs. This year though, the American producer is taking it one step further for 2020.

It all kicked off on Friday, October 2, but a few days earlier RL Grime announced that it would be a full month of Halloween celebrations on streaming platform Twitch. Kicking it off with a re-stream of the first ever Halloween mix, he plans to re-stream all previous mixes leading up to the special world premiere of ‘Halloween IX’ on October 29, just in time for the 31st.

On October 1, he tweeted “IX APPROACHING” adding to the hype of what was to come, but the month long streams just make it even better. Check out the dates below, and view his Twitch channel here.

Image credit: press