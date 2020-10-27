Seven Lions, Jason Ross & Crystal Skies – Foolish Of Me (feat. Jonathan Mendelsohn)

By Ori Kamhagi

More than 2 years have passed since ‘Ocean‘ was released, and now Jeff Montalvo, aka Seven Lions, joins forces once again with Jason Ross, Jonathan Mendelsohn (on vocals), and Crystal Skies to bring us another emotionally-driven hit, ‘Foolish Of Me‘.

American producer Seven Lions is known for breaking the rules to satisfy his creative vision. After winning the Beatport remix contest back in 2012 with his dubstep version of Above & Beyond‘s track ‘You Got To Go’, he gathered the support of none other than Skrillex and his OWSLA label. Seven Lions’ unique music style, known for the emotionally-driven patterns and melodic synths, has gathered a lot of attention since his 2013 tour alongside Porter Robinson & Krewella, which put him at the top of the electronic music scene. Back in 2018, Seven Lions unveiled his new label Ophelia Records, which would become the home for all of his upcoming releases. His latest track ‘Don’t Wanna Fall‘ with Last Heroes and HALIENE released in July this year under his label Ophelia Records.

As an apparent follow-up to ‘Ocean’, Montalvo has teamed up once again with Jason Ross and Jonathan Mendelsohn to create their new track ‘Foolish Of Me’, this time alongside Crystal Skies. ‘Foolish Of Me’ is out now on Seven Lions’ Ophelia Records.

Image Credit: Ivan Meneses