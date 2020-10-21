Skrillex’s ‘Scary Monsters And Nice Sprites’ EP turns ten years old

By Ellie Mullins 5

There’s some EPs and tracks that are so iconic they define a whole genre and forever change up the electronic genre. The ‘Scary Monsters And Nice Sprites’ EP by Skrillex, released October 22 2010, is one of those. Back then, he may have been known more as Sonny Moore, the lead singer of From First To Last but it was ‘Scary Monsters And Nice Sprites’ that birthed the popularity of Skrillex.

Known as one of the original pioneers of dubstep, when the EP came out it was something entirely new and no one had heard anything even remotely like it before. Released exclusively through Beatport and on deadmau5 imprint mau5trap and Big Beat Records, on digital download via other online retailers on December 20 and then finally as a physical release the year after in March of 2011, everyone was talking about it. Getting the attention from the big leagues back then when Skrillex wasn’t a super massive name, it went on to win two Grammy awards at the 54th annual ceremony. The awards were for Best Dance Recording and Best Dance/Electronica Album.

It’s safe to say that the electronic world would never be the same if it wasn’t for this EP. Forever changing things up for the future of dubstep and electronic music in general, it still feels as fresh and iconic a whole ten years after its original release, which is a hard feat to manage. Take a trip down memory lane and listen to the EP below.

Image credit: Grammys