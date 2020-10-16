SOFI TUKKER & Icona Pop drop huge new collaboration ‘Spa’: Listen

By Jake Gable 10

Today, Global chart-topping duo Icona Pop join forces with global electronic duo SOFI TUKKER for a brand new track, ‘Spa’, out now via RECORD COMPANY TEN/Ultra Music. The single follows two massive collaborations this year for Icona Pop, including ‘Right Time‘, with Australian producer and songwriter Hayden James, and ‘I Love My Friends‘, the lead single off Steve Aoki’s recent album, Neon Future IV.

Speaking about the collaboration, Icona Pop’s Caroline Hjelt and Aino Jawo revealed:

“We’ve been huge fans of SOFI TUKKER for a long time and doing this collaboration was really a dream. It was pure creative happiness in the studio and even though it was our first time working together it all felt so natural. This song is weird in the very best way and we hope that people can have a rave spa at home while listening to it.”

SOFI TUKKER (née Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern) added:

“There’s nothing like making a song with friends we love and admire. We had so much fun in the studio with Icona Pop making this track. We hope people can feel the joy and giddiness and ridiculousness that we all felt while making it. Even though we miss the club now more than ever, there’s also never been such an important time for self-care. Put some cucumbers on your eyes guys!“

Swedish chart-topping duo Icona Pop joined Tiësto for the banger ‘Let’s Go’ in 2014. Along the way, the duo have performed alongside everyone from Avicii to The Chainsmokers as well as gracing the stages of Ultra, Tomorrowland, and more. Since then, they have consistently filled the gap in music when it comes to upbeat, carefree, quality dance-pop. Following huge collaborations with the likes of Gorgon City and NERVO, (later remixed by Oliver Heldens), GRAMMY nominees SOFI TUKKER continue their meteoric ascent through the industry, with ‘Spa’ out now:

