Solomun shares emotional new single ‘Home’

By Samantha Reis 12

In recent weeks, Mladen Solomun has piqued our curiosity on his social media with small teasers of his brand-new single. Today, the waiting is over, and we can already enjoy this ‘Home‘ in ours.

The pandemic has isolated us from many people, including Solomun. 2020 has still let us enjoy the powerful sets of this electronic music maestro, until March in Tulum, Istanbul, and Hamburg. Then the isolation came, and we lost track of the father of Diynamic Music.

Famous for his mastery, impeccable technique, and elegant compositions, Solomun is also a purist when it comes to the concept of DJing. The Bosnian-German artist only plays for people to dance, he builds the sound according to the mood of the dance floor and that’s why we haven’t seen him in live-streams. This concept is also present in his facet of music producer and dance is brought into focus in this new single.

‘Home’, released by NINL, is the first single from his upcoming album, set to be released in early 2021. This track is not only the first we know of his new work but also the starting point for it, as Solomun shares:

‘’Home’ was the starting point for the idea of an album in the first place. I had plenty of opportunities to play it and for me it has withstood the test of time. It was evident that this had to be the first single for the album.”

The single comes in two versions, the original with 3’41’’ and the Club Mix with 6’41’’.

Besides being much-awaited, this release is passionate and nostalgic, the emotions that Solomun wanted to pass on to us and that he successfully achieved. ‘Home’ is a deep and inner melodic house track. It enters our ears and travels directly to our heart, immediately taking control of our guts. It warms us inside, it triggers memories. Its impeccable bassline and the warmth of the tribal percussion makes it well recognizable: it has the so-called ‘Solomun beat’. Heartened, formal, perfectly designed, it’s an invitation to close our eyes and let our bodies take control.

About this release, he says:

“In every place, music can find a home. But in order to really experience music, you have to actually go to the rooms that were especially designed for it. In those sacred rooms, music can actually get to people. And the desire for it has never been greater. The desire to feel it, experience it, hear it, to share it with people. ‘Home’ reminds us of these moments. Of the things we miss.”

To illustrate these rooms and feed our longing for clubs, the new single comes with a fantastic music video. In it, we can see the iconic venues Printworks (London), La Seine Musicale (Paris), and Robert Johnson (Offenbach) and some artists performing strong and emotional choreographies.

Mladen Solomun, repeatedly awarded the ‘Best International DJ’ continues to lay his cards as one of the finest electronic artists.

Stream and download ‘Home’ by Solomun on all platforms here. Enjoy the music video below.

Image Credit: Solomun (Press)