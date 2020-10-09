Parisian DJ and producer Tchami has certainly kept busy throughout 2020, slowly but surely unveiling each piece to the forthcoming jigsaw puzzle of his debut album. Titled ‘Year Zero’, the production will be released on the future-house pioneer’s CONFESSION label on 23rd October, and now, he has dropped the final teaser from the album, titled ‘Praise’. Following on from his last single ‘Faith’ (we detect a church theme here, perhaps unsurprising given Tchami’s usual attire of vicar costume), the track features Georgia rapper Gunna, and showcases the mellow side of the Frenchman’s powerful production prowess by adding a soulful skittering of R&B and hip-hop elements.

Best known for his bass-house wobblers such as ‘Promesses’ and his iconic set ender ‘Adieu’, Tchami has surged in popularity since his 2013 inception, going on to perform at various festival main-stages around the world, including Creamfields, and Ultra Music Festival in Miami. Bringing his ‘No Redemption‘ concept alongside fellow ‘Pardon My French‘ artist Malaa to various global locations over the past few years, the pair’s tour even took them to Tomorrowland, and the Steel Yard in London, where they supported esteemed acts such as Swedish House Mafia superstar, Steve Angello. With just two weeks to go until Tchami reveals the full final album, we can’t wait to hear what will likely prove one of 2020’s most in-demand releases. Until then, you can catch ‘Praise’ below, and let us know your thoughts across our social media channels! The track follows his previous double-single releases of ‘Born Again’/’Buenos Aires’ and ‘Proud’/’Ghosts’.