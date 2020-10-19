Ten DJs/producers who regulary stream on Twitch

Due to the current situation in the world, our life has moved to the virtual world. One of the industries that have suffered (and still suffers) most in recent months is definitely the event/club industry. Hundreds of canceled tours, dozens of moved in time music festivals, suspended functioning of clubs practically all over the world, etc. Due to a kind of stopover in time, producers and DJs who spend most of the days of the year on stage and on the go, sit in their homes and use their “free time” in various ways. Besides producing music, spending time with loved ones, and doing the most ordinary household chores, some of them try to virtually interact regularly with their fans. One of the best places for such activities is Twitch, through which thousands of streams take place daily. Below we have gathered a list of ten DJ/producers who try to appear on Twitch very regularly and follow the principle teach, learn & have fun. Each of the artists mentioned above leads knowledge-rich streams dedicated to music production, but not only…

List of top ten producers who regularly stream on Twitch:

1. Kenny Beats

beats production,

Secret Movie Night series,

Q&As.

2. Chris Lake

Wednesday music production streams,

Black Book Records demo series,

games (Call of Duty, Among Us).

3. JAUZ

Bite This! Radio Live,

music production,

interviews,

games (Among Us).

4. Baauer

music production,

Bop Battles,

beats judging.

5. Steve Aoki

Aoki House Tours,

games (Call of Duty: Modern Warfare).

6. ILLENIUM

music production,

games (Tarkov, Valorant, Fall Guys).

7. Wolfgang Gartner

weekly production streams.

8. Subtronics

Demo Listening / Feedback sessions

music production (Ableton).

9. Fox Stevenson

150 Minutes Sample Challenge series,

music production,

games (Among Us, Astroneer).

10. Medasin

production tutorials & challenges.

