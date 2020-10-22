The Cheat Codes in the music industry [Interview]

By Juan Llorens 2

Cheat Codes are quickly becoming a known name in the music industry with their energy-infectious remixes and eclectic productions. Taking the American market by storm and garnering over four billion streams, the trio has collaborated with the biggest names in the industry such as Demi Lovato, Liam Payne, Trippie Redd, Kim Petras, Fetty Wap, Blackbear, and many more. Now, they are making 2020 their own as they are in the process of releasing their debut album. The three-part album will personify each of the members and their diverse musical backgrounds.

Recently they teamed up with Australian pop star CXLOE to release ‘Between Our Hearts’ and teamed up with American rapper/singer Bryce Vine for ‘Stay.’ We caught up with Kevin, Matt, and Trevor to see how 2020 is treating the trio.

Nice to speak to you guys! What has 2020 been like for you in regards to daily life, creativity, and music?

It’s been an adjustment for sure. We’ve had to learn new ways of creating, zoom sessions, and a lot of remote working from home. We’ve been touring pretty non stop for 5 years so a break from that is nice. We’ve been focused in the studio which we love!

Tell us about your recent release ‘Between Our Hearts’ featuring CXLOE. What’s the vibe and tell us about CXLOE!

We’ve been working on this song for a while, CXLOE took it over the top. We were introduced to her by one of the writers on the record JKash and she was a perfect fit. This song is about keeping a love special and private. Social media is ruining us all, so kids remember to look up from your phones, and when you’re with your loved ones, even consider turning it off. I promise you, you won’t regret it!