The Prodigy rave classic ‘Voodoo People’ turns 26 years old

By Jake Gable

There can be no doubting the influence The Prodigy had over modern dance music. Cementing a spot as arguably the biggest dance act in the United Kingdom during the early 90s, the group – led by charismatic frontman Keith Flint, who sadly passed away in 2019 – were at the forefront of a changing scene in British culture. With more and more party goers seeking out illegal raves and weekend events in countryside fields or warehouses, The Prodigy helped merge the lines between famous venues like Manchester‘s Hacienda, and the acid house scene, and their own unique and frenetic sound. Now, 26 years later, one of their biggest ever hits is celebrating a 26th anniversary.

First dropping in Autumn 1994, ‘Voodoo People’ was taken from The Prodigy album ‘Music For The Jilted Generation’. Going on to achieve further success with seminal rave anthems like ‘Breathe’, ‘Smack My Bitch Up’ and ‘Firestarter’, The Prodigy even enjoyed a rejuvenation in the ‘noughties’ thanks to huge 21st century hits like ‘Omen‘ from 2009 album ‘Invaders Must Die’, which also included ‘Warrior’s Dance‘. Despite churning out many-a-fruitful performance in recent times, including at Creamfields Ibiza 2015, The Prodigy cancelled all forthcoming shows in 2019 upon hearing of the death of Keith Flint. Passing away on 4th March at his home in Essex, Police ruled that the death was a suicide and an inquest ruled that Keith had stopped breathing as a result of hanging. The coroner adjourned the inquest until 23rd July for a full hearing, on which date, bandmate Liam Howlett announced the news in an Instagram post. Despite this, The Prodigy released so many bangers during Keith’s life that their music will always live on in the minds and hearts of ravers fo centuries to come. You can relive this blast of nostalgia by listening to the magnificent ‘Voodoo People’ below: