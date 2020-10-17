Trader unleashes the groovy tech house banger called ‘More Time’: Listen

By Lakshay Bhagtani

The extremely talented British producer Trader has been a part of the electronic music scene in London for more than 5 years now. Having tried his hand at different genres throughout his career, he has evolved a lot as a producer with some interesting releases on the renowned YouTube-based music platform Ninety9Lives. After spending a lot of time in the studio this year amidst the chaos created by the COVID-19 pandemic, the artist has some exciting records up his sleeve based on old school garage and UK bassline, which are set to be showcased in his upcoming string of releases. In fact, his latest release called ‘More Time’ accurately describes what to expect from him in the coming weeks.

‘More Time’ is set to satisfy all your cravings for a classic tech-house record that will get you grooving right away. Inspired by some soothing vocals and fierce synth chords, Trader has done a great job with bringing back those UK garage vibes from the 1980s that say a lot about his origins and versatility as an artist.

Go ahead and check out Trader’s brand new incredible track ‘More Time’ for yourself on Spotify below.

Image credit: Trader via official Facebook page