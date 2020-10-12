Universal Music set to build $1.2 billion entertainment resort

By Juan Llorens

Universal Music Group is going into the hospitality business, as they have announced the construction of their new resorts in Biloxi, Atlanta, and Orlando. The music conglomerate that owns Abbey Road Studios, Capitol Records, and Def Jam Recordings are teaming up with Dakia U-Ventures, the entertainment impact investment group, to build massive entertainment resorts that will be known as UMUSIC Hotels.

The first city to receive the complex will be Biloxi, Mississippi, as Universal seeks to build a $1.2 billion hotel and entertainment resort in the former Broadwater Resort. Andrew “Fofo” Gilich, mayor of Biloxi, states:

“Music and entertainment have always been a part of Biloxi DNA. What the UMUSIC Broadwater Hotel brings with its opening is reflective of this 320 plus year history. The people of the city of Biloxi, the state of Mississippi, and beyond will benefit greatly from the addition of this hotel to our landscape.”

Investors state that the UMUSIC Broadwater Hotel will merge a performance venue and a luxury hotel with an immersive architecture style. Bruce Resnikoff, President, and CEO of Universal Music Enterprises, said:

“Through music’s unique power to inspire and unite – especially given UMG’s unparalleled roster of artists and labels – UMUSIC Hotels will both highlight these cities’ rich music heritages and provide new opportunities for artists to reach fans in immersive, innovative and authentic ways.”

With a music-first approach, the hotels will receive the biggest acts in the world. Universal Music will certainly set the bar high, as this type of hotel will be innovative. Could this be a stop for Ultra Music Festival? We will keep you updated on any developing news with UMUSIC Hotels.

H/T Universal Music Image Credits: UMG