Vlade Kay (feat. DJ Snake) – All This Lovin (Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike Remix)

By Pol Torà 4

The Belgian duo Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike have presented their new official remix for the iconic Vlade Kay and DJ Snake song ‘All This Lovin‘. You can find it now available in all platforms via Los Angeles-based label Subtonic.

‘All This Lovin’ has been out for a while now. The track, which was released just starting what would go on to be the craziest year of the century, has now received this big upgrade from the Willebroek-born brothers. The original track has a lot of story behind it. DJ Snake and the fast-rising Russian artist Vlade Kay met in LA during a writing camp, which made DJ Snake get to know Vlade more, and he got very interested in working with him. The captivating pop-friendly sound that Vlade Kay delivers in every single one of his tracks was something that fitted and complemented perfectly DJ Snake’s style and ‘All This Lovin’ was the result that proved that.

Almost 11 months later, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike are now presenting their version of the song after jumping on this project, getting their hands on this piece and giving it a moombahton perspective. Providing a similar Major Lazer sound, this remix gives that laidback rhythm and by taking advantage of the great vocals of the original and a very cool chill instrumental that immediately gets you dancing, this becomes a very catchy tune. A truly nice remix from all perspectives.

Check the brand new Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike remix for Vlade Kay and DJ Snake song ‘All This Lovin’ below:

Image Credit: Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike Facebook