We Rave You Reacts: Virtual ADE Conference 2020

By Amy Martine 10

As one of the key highlights within the electronic dance music calendar, Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE) is one of the cornerstones of the entire industry. Usually offering live events alongside a series of seminars and other activities, the conference truly offers something for everyone. As well as attracting fans from all over the world, ADE is also a monumental event for artists and industry professionals of all levels, providing a golden opportunity to learn, network and grow within a community of like-minded individuals.

This year, ADE has become one of the many casualties of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the conference set to go ahead, but under heavy restrictions. Luckily, in terms of events, some fans will be able to enjoy highly restricted performances for a very small number of people. Venues including Concertgebouw, Melkweg, and Paradiso are set to host shows for a much smaller number of attendees.

For those looking to attend the conference, ADE 2020 plans to offer virtual panels, masterclasses and Q&As so that people can tune in from anywhere in the world. ADE Pro members will also gain a one year subscription to a newly-developed social network that will allow delegates to connect remotely. ADE consistently raises the bar year after year, and this edition is expected to be no different in that respect.

Here at We Rave You, we are avid supporters of Amsterdam Dance Event, having been in attendance consistently over the years. Despite the limitations, we are looking forward to seeing ADE push the boundaries once again. Here are some thoughts from the team about the future of the conference and the proposed plans for 2020.

“ADE has always been extremely important to me. Being an aspiring music business professional it represented the possibility to network with like-minded people from all around the world in the comfort of Amsterdam, one of the centres of electronic music. With the Coronavirus pandemic taking over the world, all of this has changed, it has become impossible to connect with people like we usually would. With ADE going digital there is still a lot to look forward to, exciting panels, interesting speakers and new knowledge to gather, even if the feeling won’t be the same as usual, we can still make the most of it.” – Barbara Potrc | Writer