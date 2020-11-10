10 Best Free Plugins on Plugin Boutique

PluginBoutique is a hub of outstanding, high quality, and unique plugins every producer needs to step up their game in music production. A very broad collection of plugins for every aspect of music production is what they cover. It’s important to develop and renew your music at every step of writing a song and that’s where PluginBoutigue steps in, offering effect plugins, VST Synthesizers, and all sorts of plugins and tools you will require for music production. There are some state-of-the-art plugins available for your disposal however they do come at a cost that might not be affordable for every music producer. Luckily enough PluginBoutique does have some set of free quality plugins and we are here to present you the list of the best 10 free plugins on Plugin Boutique and also don’t forget to sign up below to stay updated on the best Black Friday 2020 deals on sample packs, plugins and more.





1.L12X Solid State Amplifier

This Amp Simulator by Audiority is an analog simulation inspired by the Marshall Lead solid-state amplifier of the late ’80s. The huge difference between the newer solid-state amplifier and the original was that the original was an op-amp based amplifier, meaning instead of using tubes or transistors, the op-amp provides a huge amount of gain with very little distortion. But whenever the signal reaches the voltage applier, it gets clipped. This is not a problem anymore with the L12X, providing a great sounding amplifier with very few components. Some key features of this plugin are Analog Modelled Solid State Amplifier, 2 Channels (Clean/Boost), Resizable interface, No License File required.

Get it Here

2.Tritik Krush

This new bit crusher combines the rough edges of the digital realm with the warmth of its drive and analog resonant filters. It’s crushing and downsampling the incoming signal whereas the modulation section allows you to quickly add extra life to the sound. Adding the spark and grit every sound cuts through the mix, with all the classic and weirdest bit-crushing effects in between. The foundation of the Krush plugin is the Crunchy drive stage, Bit depth reduction, Sample rate reduction, and the Analog modeled resonant filters allowing you to go crazy or apply subtle adjustments to your sound.

Get it Here

3.KV331 Audio Synthmaster Player

Martin Garrix, Armin van Buuren, Axwell, Zedd are a few of the producers/DJ’s using this Synthmaster plugin. This synthesizer has been used in a lot of the hits made by Martin Garrix and Armin van Buuren and promises a lot for music production. Synthmaster Player is a simplified version of Synthmaster with limited editing capabilities. Specially built for users who prefer using presets rather than designing their own sounds. This version has a clear overview of editing sounds and a full catalog of 500 factory presets. You can edit 12 parameters or layer effects assigned for each preset by the sound designer. This FREE plugin is a diamond in the ‘Best 10 Free Plugins on PluginBoutique’ list, and an impressive plugin you need to have in your toolbox.

Get it Here

4.Xfer Records OTT

This incredible simple multiband compressor is a well-known name among music producers all across the globe. Thus multi-utility tool is used to tighten drums, beef up synths, make mixdowns crisp, and even for master chains. A plugin that can’t be missed in producing music. OTT is a free re-creation of a popular aggressive multiband compressor. You can find the original compressor in Ableton as the multiband compressor. It has almost the same layout where the OTT adds a little more flavor to the incoming signal. 3 bands, with 3 gain knobs, depth feature, time feature, and in- and outgoing gain knobs to grab every aspect of a compressor. A brilliant feature is the 3 band where you can decrease or increase the upwards or downwards compression.

Get it Here

5.EQ1A Equalizer

Searching for an analog-style equalizer, with minimal phase coloration? The EQ1A plugin is exactly what you need. Features like a high pass filter with variable Q, frequency sweepable low and high shelf filters, low and high peak filters, bypass switch for each filter section to increase flexibility makes the plugin quite useful. The interface is inspired by the classic outboard EQ’s used in every big studio back in the days. The CPU efficient design allows high instance counts, making it a versatile EQ for all tasks. A perfect equalizer for every genre.

Get it Here

6.Wave Arts Tube Saturator Vintage

Tube Saturator Vintage is a free reissue of the original Tube Saturator, where the vintage one is the world’s most accurate real-time tube amp plugin out there. It uses circuit technology to reproduce the sound of a legendary dual triode preamp. The Tube saturator consists of a Baxandall type three-band EQ powering two 12AX7 triode preamp stages. These preamp stages are also used in a guitar or high fidelity amp while adding the same distortion and tonal characteristics that you’d get from saturating a real tube preamp. Use it to add a bit of analog warmth or dial in the drive to get heavy distortion.

Get it Here

7.Voxengo SPAN

Voxengo built an audio spectrum analyzer plugin for professional music productions and audio production applications, called SPAN. A fully reliable analyzer that has a clear overview and lets you directly visualize how the incoming audio signal is behaving. You can set up your analyzer preferences for Fourier block size in samples. FFT window overlap percentage, and spectrum’s visual slope. Besides that, you can also choose to use a secondary spectrum preferred in real-time maximum, and all-time maximum. SPAN also features output level metering with adjustable ballistics and integration time, K-system metering (including calibration K-system metering). This analyzer gives you a clear look into metering statistics, headroom, clipping, and correlation metering.

Get it Here

8.Audacity

Audacity is an easy-to-use audio editor and recorder for Windows, Mac OS X, GNU/Linus, and other operating systems. Some of the features this editor is offering are: record live audio, convert tapes and records into digital recordings or CDs, edit MP3, WAV, or AIFF sound files, Cut/copy/splice or mix sounds together, and change the speed or pitch of a recording. Audacity can record live audio through a microphone or mixer, or digitize recordings from other media. Great to capture samples you want to use in your productions or record complete DJ sets.

Get it Here

9.Youlean Loudness Meter 2

This Free plugin has everything you need as a musician to measure the true loudness of your audio. Unclarity and misunderstandings are what Youlean wants to avoid with this plugin. It guarantees great accuracy of the measurements, gives you the ability to pinpoint the problems in your measurements. You will achieve a better mixdown with full control of your recordings, and a better understanding of the loudness. Mini view, resizing, scaling GUI, mono capability, stereo capability, and fitting for 5.1 audio content. Easy to use, just free.

Get it Here

10.Izotope Ozone Imager 2

Izotope is known for its amazing mix and mastering plugins. On top of the chain for quite some time and of course, listed in this ‘Best 10 Free Plugins on PluginBoutique’ list as it’s a well-used plugin in a lot of the bigger artists’ projects. Updated with immersive, fluid visuals, fully resizability, and a smooth stereo mode. Out of phase, width too narrow or too broad are the problems which this imager will solve within seconds. Control the width of every sound, and check easily how it’s behaving. Make your pianos, orchestral synths sound massive and huge throughout your speakers or tighten up your low end by narrowing the low end of the bass and kick drums. It becomes really easy to control the width, stereo it, and visualize your sides with this Ozone Imager!

Get it Here

