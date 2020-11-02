2 Year Flashback: 50 Cent and Above & Beyond win the internet

By Jake Gable 7

On first reading, 50 Cent and Above & Beyond are certainly not two names you’d usually expect to see paired together. One’s usually found getting busy ‘In Derrr Klurrrb’, whilst the other’s most well-known for selling-out ‘derr klurbb’ on account of their huge sets filled with progressive trance anthems. But on this day in 2018, ‘Fidi‘ proved that A&B’s music is truly universal to all audiences and demographics when he uploaded a bizarre video of himself on Twitter, jamming in his car to the ‘Cold Feet’. The track, filled with the soothing vocal of Justine Suissa, was taken from the Anjunabeats giants’ 2018 album ‘Common Ground’, and Group Therapy fans were delighted to see the U.S hip-hop star showing his appreciation for such an emotive Above & Beyond ballad.

What followed, was nothing short of iconic, as Jono Grant from the group took it upon himself to show the light-hearted humour of himself, Tony, and Paavo, by responding to 50 Cent directly on Twitter. The exchange showed Jono in his own car, filmed as an exact replica of the 50 Cent video, but this time he was returning the favour and vibing to the ‘Get Rich or Die Tryin’ star’s 2003 breakthrough-hit ‘In The Club‘. The video instantly went viral as the dance community reacted to the heart-warming nature of the somewhat unexpected exchange between two of the music world’s biggest ever acts. The video was also made hugely popular by the footage of Jono’s brother, James, in the back of the car. The Anjunadeep DJ and producer, who also manages Above & Beyond, was seen wearing a special Anjunabeats Christmas jumper, which then sold out in record time when placed on sale via the Anjuna online store. In 2020, cheer and positivity has been needed more than ever, so take a trip down memory lane with us as we take a look at the hilarious videos once again (below), originally posted on this day in 2018.