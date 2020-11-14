Alison Wonderland & Valentino Khan unite to deliver captivating single ‘Anything’

By Alshaan Kassam

It is safe to Alison Wonderland has had quite an impressive year so far. From guiding us to face our fears with the release of “Bad Things” to consistently connecting with her audience during the time we need it the most, Alison Wonderland has become recognized for being fully transparent no matter what. After teasing her listeners on her upcoming collaboration with genre-bending producer Valentino Khan, we can say the day has finally come where both worlds of pure emotion and forward-thinking sound have become one. Undeniably irresistible to the ears, Alison Wonderland and Valentino Khan are intertwining elements of house and electronic pop music to prove that “Anything” is possible when it comes down to these two eclectic producers.

Released on Mad Decent, the captivating single begins with a gentle, yet uplifting instrumental alongside Alison Wonderland’s enticing vocal work. As hints of percussions become apparent, Valentino Khan’s ever-evolving signature sound takes over the single as listeners are taken deep into the realms of house music. An impressive dancefloor-ready single indeed, the collaborative effort to instill the utmost emotion while exploring various sonic elements crafts a single which will definitely be played on repeat. After hosting various Instagram live feeds together to answer questions from their fanbase which included a potential collaboration, both of these producers’ styles have seamlessly collided and we could not be happier with the outcome.

Photo Credits: Rukes.com