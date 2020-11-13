Amelie Lens releases new track with AIROD ‘Adrenaline’ to celebrate new EXHALE imprint

Known as one of the front-runners of the techno genre, the techno queen Amelie Lens has been firing on all cylinders as of late. With many releases, she has recently also been given the fifth spot in the Alternative Top 100 DJs list which saw her move up a whole 14 places just since last year. Proving her prominence in the scene, she has now launched her imprint EXHALE.

EXHALE was originally an event series which saw her curate a lineup of the finest underground techno talents to tour places such as Awakenings, Amsterdam Dance Event, Fabric and many more clubs and events. With the likes of Dax J, Erman Sari and Milo Spykers in tow, it has become one of the very best techno event series’ in the scene, and now it has expanded beyond that to its very own imprint. Looking to give future techno talent a place to shine, Amelie Lens celebrates with a 15-track compilation album.

It features the likes of Antigone, MRD, Grace Dahl and many more fresh artists to get to know and love, and it kicks off with a treat from Lens herself featuring AIROD. AIROD is an EXHALE events mainstay, and it couldn’t be better for the pair to team up together on the track ‘Adrenaline’. The track itself is relentless, energetic and hard-hitting. Reminiscent of what you would expect to hear at an EXHALE event, it feels acidic and hypnotic, thanks to the vocals that dance around the heartbeat of the track. Overall, this is a perfect release to mark the first ever track from the brand new imprint, and we cannot wait to see where the imprint goes in the future months.

‘Adrenaline’ is out now as part of the ‘EXHALE VA001’ compilation, and you can listen to everything below.

Image Credit: Amelie Lens (via Facebook)