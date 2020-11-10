AMF hosts historic virtual DJ Mag Top 100 Awards show

By Lilla Vásárhelyi

On Saturday, one of the most anticipated events in the world of electronic music took place. AMF, a.k.a. Amsterdam Music Festival, presented the DJ Mag Top100 Awards ceremony through AMF.TV on November 7. Even though the coronavirus pandemic didn’t allow music fans to gather and have a time of their lives, it was an extraordinary experience, with more than 7 million fans tuning in from over 120 countries via AMF.TV, DJMag.tv and other platforms.

Those who were lucky enough to witness this event could enjoy DJ sets from the biggest names in the game, such as Armin van Buuren, Avalan, David Guetta, Don Diablo and an exclusive Two Is One II=I set by Afrojack and Nicky Romero, not to mention the stunning Amsterdam locations serving as the background for these performances. The 2020 edition marked the 10th time that AMF has hosted DJ Mag’s Top100 Awards show. What made it extra special was the crowning of French legend, David Guetta as the winner of this year’s Top100 DJs poll for the second time after his victory in 2011, followed by Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike as the runners-up and Martin Garrix coming in 3rd place.

Although we have to wait another year to find out who’s going to be the next No.1. DJ in the world, one thing is for sure: Afrojack and Nicky Romero revealed that they will be the dynamic duo behind the decks for the II=I set at AMF 2021!

Allan Hardenberg, CEO of ALDA, summerized the gist of AMF Top 100 DJ Awards:

“AMF presents Top 100 DJs Awards 2020 was our opportunity to connect and unite in our love for music in this challenging year and it was a pleasure to share it with all of our fans around the world. We are proud to have organized a virtual event with the hard work and dedication of our team, artists and sponsors and we look forward to reuniting on the dancefloor soon.“

If you missed the event of the year, check out the recap and the DJ sets on Youtube.

Image Credit: Rutger Geerling