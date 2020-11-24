Armin van Buuren and Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike team up for festive anthem ‘Christmas Time’

By Ryan Ford 9

Armin van Buuren, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike and Brennan Heart have got us in the mood for the festive season with their warm new release ‘Christmas Time’.

We all have something that starts to make us feel festive towards the end of the year, and this time round its a new dance music collaboration thats offered up the first signs of Christmas cheer for us at We Rave You. Together with Armin van Buuren, Brennan Heart and the vocals of Jeremy Oceans, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, have dusted off the festive bells and chimes for another Christmas hit. Despite being more of a seasonal anthem, flavours of each of the 3 production parties are present throughout as trance, hardstyle and big-room elements combine when the track surpasses its warm, soft-piano melodies and vocals in its intro.

‘Christmas Time’ is not the first Christmas single for van Buuren having already produced a more subtle song, ‘Christmas Days’ alongside Josh Cumbee, joining the likes of Kaskade, 4B and Major Lazer in creating something festive over the years.

After a difficult year, this release is sure to put a smile on the face of so many dance music fans who were unable to get on the dance floor this year and will raise our spirits in hoping we can do so again properly in 2021.

Get in the festive spirit by streaming ‘Christmas Time’ below!



https://open.spotify.com/track/6sj3z36Jiy7vc8NIVgZlIb?si=oNwwKNV4SF2UH4QhpXTu7A

Image Credit: Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike Facebook