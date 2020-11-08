Armin van Buuren – Feel Something (feat. Duncan Laurence)

By Isidora Janeva 15

The five-time #1 DJ on the planet is no stranger to embarking on some phenomenal and out of the box collaborative journeys – Armin van Buuren is back at it again, this time with Dutch singer-songwriter Duncan Laurence. Their track is titled ‘Feel Something,’ and it’s safe to say that it not only resonates with listeners, but it quite literally makes you feel something, especially if you’ve known heartbreak.

The track dropped on November 6th and is a remarkable blend of upbeat, pop-dance tunes that put you in a great mood and lyrics that allow listeners to connect to the song in a very vulnerable way. The story told in this track is one of pain and heartbreak and one of emotional strength and wanting to feel something instead of feeling nothing. This is reflected most by a beautiful line in the song: “but I ‘d rather feel something than be numb.”

This unique collaboration results from Armin and Duncan’s first meet-up during the Top 40 Awards in Amsterdam. When asked about the inspiration behind creating ‘Feel Something,’ Duncan explains:

“The vacant chair on the other side of the kitchen table, the empty half of a double bed, that kind of stuff. Even though it hurts, it’s also a memory of something beautiful. And that’s what ‘Feel Something’ is about. I wrote it together with Leland (Brett McLaughlin, known for songs from the likes of Troye Sivan and Selena Gomez), and it’s about rather feeling something than nothing at all, even though it may cause that gut-wrenching feeling in the pit of the stomach or a tear on the cheek. At least you ‘Feel Something’. I’m very happy that the message of this song gets to see the light of day, and I am super proud that I got to do this with someone like Armin.”

Armin talks about how blessed he always feels about working with very talented singer-songwriters and shares:

“Not only because they love music just as much as I do, but also because it reminds me that I am so lucky to be able to create music with other people and do this for a living. If you’ve ever heard Duncan Laurence perform live: that voice… what a gift! Working together with him was an absolute blessing and I am very proud of the result. It’s fresh and new, and we put a lot of love into it. We intended to let listeners ‘Feel Something’, and that’s exactly what this record does.”

Armin’s work and artistry have led him to the #1 DJ in the world title for an unparalleled five times, and there is no doubt that any piece of music he touches is an instant fan-favorite. Duncan Laurence has been experiencing a brilliant rise to stardom ever since he won 2019’s Eurovision Song Contest with the record titled ‘Arcade.’ The track managed to go viral on TikTok and has amassed over 600,000 individual uses. He is now preparing to release his debut album ‘Small Town Boy’ which we’re definitely excited about. Check out the new track down below!

Image Credit: Armada Music