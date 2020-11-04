Armin Van Buuren will headline South Stage at Creamfields 2021

By Samantha Reis 9

Creamfields are willing to give it all in their 2021 edition. After being forced to cancel this year’s edition of the festival due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the electronic music festival threatens to give us a lineup filled with the biggest stars in the business, making this one of their biggest lineups yet. An example of this is the most recent confirmation: Armin Van Buuren will headline the South Stage!

The trance star is not a foreigner on Creamsfields’ lists, quite the contrary. Armin Van Buuren had performed in Cheshire many times over the years and even hosted his own ASOT arena. In 2021, after a two-year hiatus, the Dutch DJ and producer returns to head one of the stages of the UK based mega dance music festival.

The award-winning festival has accustomed us to nothing less than the most incredible and unmissable poster. After this year-long forced break, Creamfields is ready to make up for it with the most spectacular weekend ever. The festival will return to Daresbury, Cheshire, from 26 to 29 of August 2021, for a buzzing Summer Bank Holiday.

In addition to the stars that would shine in this year’s edition, other powerful names are added, making it difficult to identify who is not invited to this massive party that is Creamfields 2021. The likes of Above & Beyond, CamelPhat, Eric Prydz, Martin Garrix and more will be present next year amongst other huge names, and they’re not done yet. Information on ticket sales is available on the Creamfields website.

Image Credit: Connor Hicks