We are slowly reaching the end of one of the most unprecedented years of this century. With the festival season kicking in soon companies all across the globe have started offering their customers some lucrative discounts and the music industry is no different. The most awaited time of the year for purchases, Black Friday & Cyber Monday arrives in the last week of November however some companies have already started off with their Black Friday sales. Huge amounts of discounts and free stuff on Plugins, Sample Packs, Courses, Presets, and other music production tools. As it’s important in music production to keep up-to-date with the newest inventions on the market it’s also important to restock your arsenal of sounds. Shortlisting from the vast list of ongoing sales and discounts we have collected the best early Black Friday Deals on Sample Packs for Music Production.

The Best Early Black Friday 2020 Deals on Sample Packs for Music Production

1.Black Friday EDM Bundle – $49

13GB of construction kits, samples & loops, MIDI loops, presets for Serum/Sylenth1/Spire, DAW templates for Ableton and FL Studio, synth shots, pads, percussions, FX, Ethnical, leads, and plucks are included within this bundle. This huge EDM bundle is inspired and used for genres like Progressive House, Trance, and Electro House. The bundle includes the following four individual products: Mantra, EDM Assault, Sound Of Tomorrow, and Hardstyle Mania. All 100% Royalty-Free and 100% dancefloor killers. Check out the bundle and the demos of sample packs by clicking the button down below.

2.House Of Loop Label Focus Sale – 70% OFF ($3.12 to $5.87)

Loopmasters is back with its yearly Black Friday deals. Out of 5 amazing sales, they offer you this high-quality House of loop label focus bundle. In a total of 4 huge sample packs ranging from Techno to R&B offering you the following packs: Ultimate Bass House, Berlin Techno Resistance Vol.2, House, R&B and Disco Vol.2, and Techno Code. Dirty kicks, complete drum loops, MIDI files, one-shots, sampler patches, cymbals, drums, texture loops, FX shots, guitars, arp, and snare fills to name a few. Be quick and add this bundle to your toolset as this massive 70% sale is available between 3rd and 10th November 2020. Check out the sale and demos of the sample packs by clicking the button down below.

3. Deep House Mega Pack 2 (From $157 to $7.90)

Deep House Mega Pack 2 is a tremendous value for money pack. Packed with an endless supply of deep house percussion, synths, keys, samples, MIDI, presets, construction Kits, and more tools designed to help you create your next professional-sounding track. The bundle also comes in with 3 bonus full-length DAW templates(FL Studio, Ableton & Logic Pro) and 1 audio course to assist you in making the most out of the sample pack. Check out the bundle demos and details by clicking the button down below.

4.House Of Loop – Dark Acid Techno ($6.62 from $28.78)

This dark acid techno sample pack is an all-time favorite offering you hypnotic influences, dark themes and nuances, aggressive synths. Inspired by the sounds of artists like Amelia Lens, Charlotte de Witt, Thomas Schumacher, and Chris Liebing, this pack contains all of the dirty kicks, vocal phrases, synth shots, drum loops, FX shots, and sampler patches. With over 320 samples included this pack is definitely a steal at this price. Check out the pack in action by clicking the button down below.

5.Cymatics Hip Hop Bundle ($57 from $493)

Cymatics Hip Hop Bundle consists out of 6 parts named Diamonds – Hip Hop Sample Pack, Diamonds ll – Hip Hop Sample Pack, Havoc – Hip Hop Beat Starters, Huncho – Melody Collection, Phantom – MIDI Pack, and Bangin’ 808s + Boomin’ 808s Sample Pack. Six top-notch sample packs crafted into 1 bundle. Always wanted to sound like Drake, Migos, and Travis Scott? This bundle will make your productions elevate to the professional level. Wavey synth loops, acapella’s, vocal phrases, instrument loops, and drums are fundamental in Hip Hop tracks and definitely present in these packs. Check out one of the sample packs included within the bundle in action down below.

