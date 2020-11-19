The Biggest Black Friday Sale on Sample Packs is here

We are just one week away from Black Friday 2020, and one of the biggest Black Friday Sales have arrived. There are millions of aspiring music producers out there waiting for Black Friday Sales to grab their favorite sample pack or plugin at a price that is way less than their actual price. With the high quantity of sample packs out there it becomes very tough for a music producer to find the right place to invest his/her money in. In an attempt to solve this problem we have prepared the list of Best Black Friday Sales on Sample Packs. Also don’t forget to check out our complete segment where we bring out the best deals on everything related to music production here: Black Friday Mega Deals 2020.

Best Black Friday Sales on Sample Packs:

Toolroom Trademark Series Mark Knight Vol. 3 (Tech House) Zenhiser Voyage – Progressive House (Progressive/Melodic House) Zenhiser Legion – Psytrance (Psytrance) Dubstep Evolution (Dubstep) Arabian Vocal Hooks (Vocal Samples) Laniakea Chill Trap & Melodic RnB (Chill Trap/RnB) Rave Techno 4 (Techno) Chill Guitars (Guitars)

1. Toolroom Trademark Series Mark Knight Vol. 3 – ($13.18 from 26.38)

We always prefer and recommend artist sample packs over other ones catering to the fact that you actually know what will be inside the sample pack. This Mark Knight special series is an amazing sample pack for Tech House/Melodic House/Afro House music production. The sample pack contains over 149 Drums Loops, 20 Synth Loops, 19 Vox Loops, 104 processed Single Hits. Check out the sample pack demo down below.

2. Zenhiser Voyage – Progressive House ($27.72 from $46.21)

If you have been looking for crisp drum sample packs, this one might be the right pick for you. Zenhiser has been in the music production business for many years and the experience is totally reflected in the quality of sounds. A total of 3.7GB of samples including kicks, snares, hi-hats, percussion, loops, FX, synths. Check out the demo down below and grab the sample pack for 40% off down below.

3. Zenhiser Legion – Psytrance ($31.69 from $52.82)

This Psy-Trance sample pack dives deep into the essentials of what Psytrance music producers need today in their tracks. This mega 6GB sample library has everything from dedicated bass one-shots to precisely programmed stems and everything in between. Inspired by the sounds of labels like Blue Tunes, X7M, SpinTwist, and Iboga this pack definitely is one of our top picks for “Biggest Black Friday Sales on Sample Pack Edition”

4. Dubstep Evolution – $27.72 from $46.21

We listed this pack in our list of “Best sample packs for Dubstep & Riddim”. This pack is available now at a special price of $27.72 in contrast to its regular price of $46.21. Inspired by the sounds of labels like Disciple or Never Say Die the sample pack has over 4GB of samples

5. Arabian Vocal Hooks ($15.84 from $39.60)

Arabian Vocal Samples and loops have been used in some of the biggest dance music hits ever made. The vocal sample pack is fabricated to fit in almost every genre of music. 5 complete songs, 32 male and female vocal stems, hundreds of phrases and adlibs, and many percussion and drum loops are included as well.

6. Chill Trap & Melodic RnB ($15.83 from $26.38)

7. Rave Techno 4 ($19.13 from $38.27)

Inspired by the sounds of artists like Dax J, Kobosil, Regal, Amelie Lens, Remco Beekwilder, and Ellen Allien, this sample pack contains everything you need for a full track production. Included within are Beat/Drum Loops, Synth Loops, Bass Loops, Fx Loops, Vocal Loops, etc. as well as many one-shot samples Rave Techno 4 makes it to our list of “Best Black Friday Sales on Sample Packs”

8. Chill Guitars ($27.72 from $46.21)

This sample pack is full of beautiful patterns, sultry tones, emotive licks, and a bunch of chords. Including over 1000 guitar licks, strums, progressions, and midi recorded at 90bpm, 120bpm & 140bpm with live high-quality Fenders, Jacksons & ESP guitars make this pack one of the best guitar sample packs out there. The pack is sized at 4.1GB. Check the demo down below and grab the lucrative deal using the button down below.

With quite a few companies still to roll out their Black Friday deals, we will constantly update the list, and also don’t forget to check out our exclusive list of deals on plugins, sample packs, bundles, courses, and everything related to music production here

Image Credits: Cátia Matos