Black Friday 2020: Axtone Academy offers 50% off on their music production course

By Olivier Jeske 9

Since 2019, after three years of development, one of the most popular producers of our time – Axwell and his team from Axtone Records has created a concept called The Axtone Academy, which is nothing more than a place that gives everyone a chance to gain extensive knowledge about music production of important skills that can lead you from a rookie to fame. The production course created by a team of professionals personally selected by Axwell – NEW_ID, Shapov, Mick Wilson, & Alex Tripi – includes a comprehensive program of seven chapters with 80 lessons in total. Each of them is devoted to a different element, the full knowledge of which is obligatory if you want to achieve success on the electronic dance music scene. Each chapter will teach you everything about: Drums, Bass, Synthesis, Harmonics, Vocal, Structure, and Mix & Master. If that wasn’t enough, thanks to the academy you will have an amazing opportunity to send your demos directly to Axtone – a label owned by one and only Axwell, one of the three members of the legendary Swedish House Mafia supergroup. On the occasion of Black Friday 2020, Axtone Academy offers 50% OFF on their complete music production course! More specifically, a full course consists of 80 videos, 70 handouts, 21 downloads, and a live tutor. The promotion runs until the end of November. The course price before the discount is €449.00, while after the 50% OFF discount is only €225.00!

grab the deal

If you have any doubts about the course you can watch four lessons for free. Try The Axtone Academy for free before grabbing the Black Friday 2020 deal here.

“Learn from the boss, work with the team, join the family”

You can find all Black Friday 2020 deals for music producers here.

Photo credits: The Axtone Academy