Black Friday 2020: Best Deals on Vocal Sample Packs

As a music producer, have you ever felt like there’s something missing in your track and the absence of this piece has made your stuff way too monotonous? Well in a situation like this, adding some vocals definitely helps you to get your mix together. Not only they complete your track by filling up a lot of frequencies in the spectrum, but using vocals can also add meaning to your productions and it also helps with reaching out to an increased amount of audience. But it’s not as easy as it sounds like. This is the whole reason why vocal sample packs are so popular and widely used in the industry and what could be a better time to grab vocal sample packs than Black Friday. We have prepared a list of the best deals on vocal sample packs you can grab at a fairly low price on Black Friday. Also do check out our special page where we highlight the best deals on presets, bundles, sample packs, courses, etc for Black Friday 2020.

Chillwave Vocals $5.26 (from $13.15) Presented by Vital Vocals, this sample pack is a unique selection of blissed-out toplines and harmonies that are sure to bring an ethereal and dreamy vibe to your productions, perfect for injecting some humanism into your beats. Available at a much cheaper price exclusively for this Black Friday, this deal tops our list for Best Black Friday Deals on Vocal Sample Packs Grab the Deal Deep Tribal Vocal Stems $31.69 from $52.82 No matter what genre of House you produce, ‘Deep Tribal Vocal Stems’ will have something to transcend your future releases. Brimming with style, precision and ﬂair this sample pack burrows so deep into the Afro House and Tribal sound you’ll have to force yourself out of the studio for fresh air. From the syncopated rhythms to the mesmerizing vocals you’ll be addicted to this exemplary sample pack. Grab the Deal Deep Melodic Vocals $10.55 from $26.38 Deep Melodic Vocals offers 5 complete royalty-free top line vocal tracks with verse, chorus, backing vocals, and adlibs. In addition to the complete vocals, the pack also features a folder of single phrases and glitched vocals to keep the inspiration flowing this Black Friday. Grab the Deal Future House Acapellas $10.55 from $26.38 Vital Vocals present their tenth release in the form of Future House Acapellas! This vocal collection is packed with toplines and melodies that will slot right in over your forward-thinking dancefloor creations 100% royalty-free. Grab the Deal Arabian Vocal Hooks $15.84 from $39.60 Vocal Roads’ introduce “Arabian Vocal Hooks”, a massive sample pack of compelling oriental-styled vocals with backs, adlibs, lyrics, and live instruments such as Saz, Doul, Nogora, Tabla, Bouzouki, Chumbush, Violin, Diora. The carefully selected 110 bpm mid-tempo makes these shiny vocals quite suitable for plenty of soulful genres such as house, deep house, pop, folktronica, and more. Grab the Deal Voice Of India $18.48 from $46.21 The essential vocal package has been optimized with the closest attention to detail, staying true to the sound with authentic royalty-free samples. The vocals samples were recorded using tube Pre-Amps and Mics on 96kHz in studios across India. This unique sample pack has been created and maximized to the highest standards, exclusively delivered by top Indian vocalists in the Indian music scene today, and can be used to create a variety of styles with Indian vocals signatures. Grab the Deal Deep House & Soulful Vocals $9.49 from $23.73 Yet another pack from Vital Vocals, this is a gorgeous collection of effortlessly delivered female vocals that are sure to provide a touch of class and soul to your latest House productions. You can be guaranteed to add that final layer of memorability Grab the Deal

