Black Friday 2020: Big discounts on Baby Audio Plugins & Bundles

Baby Audio is a California based audio & software company, providing professional worldwide-used plug-ins, behind which stands a team of Europeans. Their products are used every day by dozens of world-class music producers with countless successes on their portfolios, including Tim Palmer – David Bowie, U2, Pearl Jam’s producer & engineer, Romero / Chaz – grammy-nominated production duo of such stars as Khalid and Tory Lanez, or !llmind – Drake, Ariana Grande, Kanye West’s Grammy awarded producer. Baby Audio focuses on creating more and more inspiring powerful audio tools, which for now include four plugins: Parallel Aggressor, Super VHS, Comeback Kid, & I Heart NY. On the occasion of this year’s Black Friday, Baby Audio prepared big discounts on all its plugins and bundles.

Baby Audio Black Friday 2020 Deals:

1. Baby Audio Complete Bundle – $69.00 (from $176.00)

The complete collection of all Baby Audio’s products mentioned in this list – two compressors, multi-fx & delay plugins. Definitely one of our Top Deals for this Black Friday.

2. Parallel Aggressor – $29.00 (from $49.00)

Parallel processing plays an essential role in achieving a wide, crisp and clean mix. The plugin is based on concept splitting audio into three equal parts: Dry, Spank, and Heat and gives the producer an opportunity to add extra punch to the track.

3. Comeback Kid – ($29.00 from $49.00)

Delay plugin with analog flavor, flexible delay engine, three tempo-sync modes, and thirteen characteristic effects like Ping-Pong, Mono, Ducker, Swirl, and Destiny – randomization algorithm.

4. Magic Switch – FREE

Baby Audio’s freebie used in multi-fx Super VHS plugin – a one-click deep, dark and rich tone chorus effect.

5. I Heart NY – $19.00 (from $29.00)

First ever Baby Audio’s plugin! It’s a replica of classy New York style compression trick about creating a duplicate of audio and processing it with heavier compression and EQ before blending. Super simple workflow. I Heart NY is currently used by professional producers and engineers like Kurtcut – Wiz Khalifa & 2 Chainz’s mixer.

6. Super VHS – $29.00 (from $49.00)

Super VHS is a creative multi FX made by algorithm capturing the lofi spirit with eight crafted knob effects – from static noise synthesizer, thru sample rate reducer, to pitch fluctuation LFO.

Baby Audio Black Friday Bundle additional deals:

1. Parallel Aggressor + Super VHS: $49.00 ($98.00) [-38% OFF]

2. Super VHS + Comeback Kid: $49.00 ($98.00) [-38% OFF]

3. Comeback Kid + Parallel Aggressor: $49.00 ($98.00) [-38% OFF]

All discounts are available till December 6, 2020 so make sure to grab them before they disappear.

Photo credits: Baby Audio