Black Friday 2020: Sylenth1 is available for 25% Off

Sylenth1 is one of the best ever-created synthesizers on the market. It’s been there since the golden edm era and it still works well in every musical genre. It’s perfect for strong dubstep bass, big room leads, and even ambient pads. Whatever genre of electronic music you’re going to create or are already creating – Trance, Disco, House, Techno, or Progressive, you’ll get all the most needed sounds with Sylenth1. Apart from the great sound, you will encounter a very intuitive and simple operation, which makes this synthesizer almost perfect and certainly timeless. It is used by renowned artists like Armin Van Buuren, Martin Garrix, Above & Beyond, and many others. The number of music tutorials on YouTube and videos from the category “How to sounds like…” in which LennarDigital’s product is used is counted in thousands and this should be an appropriate assurance for you that Sylenth1 is the VSTi plugin you should have. And here is some great news for you – from November 25th till December 1st LennarDigital is offering an amazing Black Friday 2020 promotion on Sylenth1. Their legendary VSTi plugin will be available with a 25% OFF discount! To grab the Sylenth1 Black Friday 2020 deal you only need to visit LennarDigital’s online store and enter the code BLFR2020 in your shopping cart. If you want to read more about Sylenth1’s specifications, overview, and awards, visit this link.

Photo credits: LennarDigital