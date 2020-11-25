Black Friday 2020: Best offers on Tech House Sample Packs

By Feron 4

November 27th is coming close as the deals are getting sharper each day. Black Friday guarantees the best deals on the best products of 2020. Major companies like Plugin Boutique, Spitfire, Native Instruments, W.A. Productions, and Sample Sounds are offering you their best tools for music production at the moment. We are here to list the best Black Friday offers on Tech House Sample Packs of 2020 for you. Also don’t forget to check out our special page where we highlight the best deals on presets, bundles, sample packs, courses, etc for Black Friday 2020.

Best Black Friday offers on Tech House Sample Packs of 2020

1.Modern Tech House – £16.10

This collection is packed with over 2 GB of audio content such as top loops, bass loops, percussion loops, one-shots, construction kits, full drum loops, and FX. In a total of 319 samples ready to help you produce that next big Tech House record.

Grab the deal

2.Tech House & Techno Mega Bundle – £26.99

Audentity Records created a huge pack consisting out of 3 famous sample packs: Tech House Sessions, Dark Techno 5 & Tech House Music. This mega bundle includes refill loops, vocals, FX, music loops, drums one-shots, synth loops, percussions, FX, and much more to turn your next Tech House track into a dance-floor killer.

Grab the deal

3.Amped – £20.97

Weighted with 3.4GB of one-shots, percussion loops, FX, ambiance, pads, bass loops, drum hits, MIDI files, song starters, full mixes, and synth loops inspired by labels like Spinnin’ Records, Black Book, Confession, and Hysteria Recordings. This pack will make sure your tracks sound professional on the radio as well as in the clubs.

Grab the deal

4.Tech House London – £9.97

Toolroom Academy combined all of its professional samples into 1 sample pack consisting out of 35 basslines & MIDI, 176 individual hits, 50 synth leads & MIDI, and 205 drum loops ranging between percussion loops, top loops, and full loops.

Grab the deal

5.Toolroom Trademark Series Mark Knight Vol. 3 – £9.97

Mark Knight’s Toolroom Trademark Series released its 3rd volume full of dance-floor material. Included within are 405 samples such as 104 processed Single Hits, 149 Drums Loops, 20 Synth Loops, and 19 Vox Loops to compete with artists like Mark Knight himself.

Grab the deal

6. Toolroom Trademark Series – Siege – £9.97

Belgium DJ/Producer Siege has crafted his own sample pack supported by Mark Knight, David Guetta, Danny Howard, and Pete Tong. His sample pack containing basslines, synth & music leads, one-shots, and FX loops is perfect for beginners as well as professional music producers.

Grab the deal

7.Ultimate Melodic Elements – £9.97

Sounds that are born and shaped in the underground dance scene are combined into 1 pack. A huge selection of drum loops, one-shots, FX loops, synth leads, individual hits, kick drums, and percussion loops are created for every engineer to drag-and-drop into their next production.

Grab the deal

8.Warehouse Tech House – £9.97

This warehouse sample pack contains dark synths, heavy basses, brutal drum hits, hard-hitting claps & snares, full top loops, punchy kick drums, and distorted one-shots. Strengthen the foundation of your Tech House track with these high-quality sounds.

Grab the deal

9. Saved Samples 01 – £9.97

Saved Records label boss, Nic Fanciulli, combined his first sample pack containing all the sounds from every release on his label. A total of 379 wave files are included whereas you can use all of his drum loops, one-shots, percussions, cymbal loops, synth loops, FX, and MIDI loops in your next production.

Grab the deal

Image Credits: Sample Sound