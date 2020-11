Black Friday Buyer’s Guide for Music Producers

Once you have successfully identified the bottlenecks and have all the essentials with you, it’s time for you to take your productions to the next level. The ultimate aim at this stage is to make your productions unique. Trying out new sound design techniques, exploring very less used and less popular sample packs, creative plugins likeand basically just utilizing all your gained knowledge of music production over the years and applying it to places where it hasn’t been done before. It could be trying out a dubstep bass in a techno track or even ambient pads in a dubstep track. Wondering how you can leverage the current Black Friday deals for this purpose? Go to sites such asgo through some of the deals on plugins you have never heard of from anyone. Make a list of these and then go to youtube and check how they function and analyse if it will be a suitable addition to your music production tools. We highly recommend making a list of such plugins before purchasing. Once you have the list ready you can shortlist the ones you feel would the best for you. Since most of the black friday sales stay at least till the 1st of December you should probably start researching right away so you have the music production tool of your choice by the end of this time period.