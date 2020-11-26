Black Friday 2020: Big discounts on Mixing Plugins

Selecting the right plugins for the right sounds in your track can be a hard thing to do as there are so many outstanding plugins on the market. As Black Friday is coming close, plugin manufacturers are offering their best plugins at a low price for everyone out there. We are here to list the best Black Friday discounts on Mixing Plugins. Also don’t forget to check out our special page where we highlight the best deals on presets, bundles, sample packs, courses, etc for Black Friday 2020.

Best Black Friday Discounts on Mixing Plugins

1.55% OFF SOUNDTOYS 5 Bundle – $299 (from $499)

Soundtoys combined their 21 best plugins into 1 bundle. Included within are renowned plugins like the Decapitator, PrimalTap, Little AlterBoy, EchoBoy, Little Plate, the Effect Rack, and many more. This huge bundle is perfect for adding distortion, dynamics, space, and brightness to every sound in your production.

2.Tonal Balance Bundle – $299 (from $699)

This bundle improves the workflow of writing songs with their 4 best sellers such as Tonal Balance Control 2, Ozone 9 Advanced, Neutron 3 Advanced, and Nectar 3 Plus. These plugins are specially made to take care of the technical part of music production while you can focus on the creative part.

3. Parallel Aggressor – $29 (from $49)

The parallel aggressor unlocks an unimaginable power by focusing on parallel processing to make sounds even bigger. Its 8 features let you control the shape of your sound while adding warmth and punch. The aggressor is the newest and most unique parallel processor in the game.

4. iZotope Holiday Bundle – $49 (from $894.00)

You can treat yourself with a full bundle including Ozone Elements, Neutron Elements, RX Elements, and Nectar Elements, Trash 2, Iris 2, PhoenixVerb, R2, and hundreds of sounds and presets. Enjoy your holiday while experimenting with these outstanding plugins.

5.Soundtoys Effect Rack – $129 (from $229)

A complete rack filled with high-quality effects to add more clarity, dirt, grittiness, and punch to every sound ranging between kicks, drums, synths, basses, and FX. Including are a total of 14 essential Soundtoys effects packed into 1 single rack.

6.Super VHS – $29 (from $49)

This Lo-Fi plugin brings you back to the 80s as it introduces the imperfections of the vintage analog gear. Add warm tape saturation, out-of-tune synths, gritty samples, and wavey reverb to your mix as it will transform your track into a blend between the vintage imperfections and the modern sounds.

7.Sonnox Oxford Inflator – $39.00 (from $156.00)

This unique plugin lets you boost the volume of every sound without affecting the quality or dynamic range. Drive your lead sound even harder into the plugin to add tube distortion for more warmth. Going beyond the digital ceiling brings interesting effects with it such as pumping compression, and power.

8.Sonnox Dynamic EQ – $135.00 (from $270.00)

This detailed EQ lets you find all of the imperfections of the incoming signal like a surgeon. This plugin functions like an EQ and a multiband compressor combined to adjust every sound with broad changes or minimal adjustments. A total of 5 bands can be overlapped to add the characteristic Sonnox clarity to every sound.

