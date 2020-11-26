Black Friday Plugin Deals 2020

Search

 

 

Plugin manufacturers have started off with their Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals offering you heavy discounts on plugins for music production. If you have been waiting for a long duration to add the plugin of your choice to your toolset, now is the time. There are hundreds of plugins out there however it’s quite tough to figure what might be the best one for you. In an attempt to reduce the amount of surfing you have to do for this Black Friday, we have done the hard work for you and curated a list of all Black Friday Plugin deals going on at the moment. Most of the sales stay till the 3rd-5th of December however some will conclude on Cyber Monday which is the 30th of November. Check out the complete list down below & also don’t forget to check out our special page where we highlight the best deals on presets, bundles, sample packs, courses, etc for Black Friday 2020.

1. Soundtoys Bundle and Plugin sale (up to 70% off)

Soundtoys 5 Bundle includes all 21 award-winning Sountoys plugins. The Effect Rack and the plugins have their own individual sale going on as well. #1 rated deal on our Black Friday Top Deals list

 

 

2. Kilohearts Phase Plant + Toolbox Professional (43% off)

Phase Plant is a beast when it comes to soft synths. Sound design is quite easy in Phase Plant and also provides you with all the tools to create complex sounds. The effects that come along with it are equally good as well.

 

 

3. iZotope Bundles sale up to 50% off

iZotope has one of the finest plugins for mixing and mastering purposes. They have some lucrative bundle offers and we highly recommend checking them out.

 

 

4. Baby Audio Black Friday Plugins sale up to 40% discount

Baby Audio has 4 plugins in the arsenal. All are very easy to use and serve their individual purpose perfectly.

 

 

5. Output Black Friday Sale get up to 37% off

Output has some of the most creative plugins out there. Portal, Thermal, Signal, Analog Strings etc. are all high quality plugins and are on sale right now for a limited time.

 

 

6. Antares Auto-Tune Access 

Autotune plugins are a core integral part of a majority of modern-day production. The Auto-Tune Pro isn’t on sale at the moment however the lower version of it which is also quite good is on sale.

 

 

7. Melodyne Assistant BLACK FRIDAY OFFER(50% off)

You won’t find any better vocal editors than this one. It provides you enormous control over your recorded samples be it vocals, strings, or anything. Also, it is the most precise manual vocal tuning plugin.

 

 

8. Heavyocity Black Friday Sale up to 75% off

If you are in search of instrument plugins & libraries, we definitely recommend checking them out. Their libraries are used by some of the greatest composers like Ramin Djawadi (Game Of Thrones). They have some heavy discounts on their plugins for this Black Friday.

 

 

9. XLN Audio RC-20 Retro Color Vintage Effect

This plugin is the most widely used plugin for adding retro/vintage effects to your sounds. Opens up a new spectrum of sound design. Currently on sale at 50% off

 

 

 

10. WavesFactory Effect Bundle

Wavesfactory effect bundle has 4 plugins Cassette (vintage tape emulation), TrackSpacer(makes space in a crowded mix), Spectre (multi-band enhancer), and Echo Cat (Echo).

 

More Black Friday Plugin Deals 

  1. Cableguys Black Friday sale up to 76% off
  2. Future Audio SubLab complete bundle 62% off
  3. Spitfire Audio Up to 80% off
  4. Plugin Alliance – Any Plugin 29$
  5. Mellowmuse Complete Bundle 50% off
  6. Infected Mushroom Manipulator plugin get 50% off
  7. Polyverse Plugin Bundle get 50% off
  8. Native Instruments Cyber Season up to 50% off
  9. Image-Line FL Studio All Plugins Edition (50% off)
  10. Scaler 2 + iZotope Stutter Edit Bundle up to 62% off
  11. East-West Fab Four Guitars, Bass, Drums, Keys & Amps up to 53% off
  12. Shop Slate Digital Black Friday sale
  13. Softube effects plugins up to 49% off
  14. Arturia V & FX Collection 50% off
  15. Reason Studios (30% off first time purchase & upgrades)
  16. Denise Audio  (30% off everything + free copy of the Sub Generator)
  17. Glitchmachines Plugins & Sample Packs sale 87% off
  18. Leapwing Audio (up to 40% off)
  19. zplane 20th Anniversary sale up to 33% off
  20. Pulsar Audio up to 70% off
  21. Mozaic Beats Chord Prism (33% off)
  22. MIDI Madness 3 Black Friday sale (exclusive) up to 23% off
  23. SongWish reMIDI Sale (Exclusive) 50% off
  24. AKAI VIP 3.1 Plus 84% off
  25. Audified Black Friday sale up to 80% off
  26. Krotos Sound Design Tools up to 50% off
  27. Serato Sample up to 50% off
  28. 2nd Sense Audio Black Friday sale up to 65% off
  29. Audiomodern Plugins Black Friday sale
  30. Devious Machines Black Friday sale up to 34% off
  31. Karayani Sounds up to 62% off
  32. JST Black Friday Plugins Sale get up to 84% off
  33. Singomakers Black Friday Audio Plugins Sale get 60% off
  34. Sonivox Black Friday Plugins Sale Get up to 90% off
  35. Air Music Black Friday Music Deals & Bundles get up to 96% off
  36. Positive Grid BIAS Black Friday Music Sale get up to 50% off
  37. Boz Digital Labs Entire Black Friday sale up to 80% off
  38. ML Sound Lab get 50% off EVERYTHING
  39. JST get up to 83% off products
  40. Gramotech pre-black friday plugins sale get 50% off ALL products
  41. Cherry Audio Arp2600 emulation get 36% off
  42. DJ Swivel end of year sale up to 51% off
  43. McDSP Everything Pack plugins up to 40% off
  44. Audiority plugins sale up to 50% off
  45. Have Kontakt Instruments sale 70% off
  46. 8dio Kontakt Instrument sale
  47. Initial Audio sale up to 79% off
  48. Inphonik Black Friday sale (exclusive) up to 68% off
  49. KV331 Audio Synthmaster Black Friday sale up to 82% off
  50. Nektar Technology Bolt Black Friday sale 40% off
  51. Signum Audio BUTE Loudness Analyser Stereo Sale (Exclusive) 71% off
  52. tsugi Game Synth Sound Design Tool 50% off!
  53. Kuassa Black Friday sale up to 72% off
  54. Mercuriall Audio Black Friday up to 50% off
  55. Splash Sound Kontakt instruments sale up to 90% off
  56. Elysia Phil’s Cascade sale up to 45% off
  57. The Phono Loop Kontakt Instruments sale 35% off everything
  58. Iceberg Audio Sub Bass plugin up to 40% off
  59. Korg Black Friday sale up to 50% off

 

