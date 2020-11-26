Black Friday Plugin Deals 2020

By Hemant Khatri 22

Plugin manufacturers have started off with their Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals offering you heavy discounts on plugins for music production. If you have been waiting for a long duration to add the plugin of your choice to your toolset, now is the time. There are hundreds of plugins out there however it’s quite tough to figure what might be the best one for you. In an attempt to reduce the amount of surfing you have to do for this Black Friday, we have done the hard work for you and curated a list of all Black Friday Plugin deals going on at the moment. Most of the sales stay till the 3rd-5th of December however some will conclude on Cyber Monday which is the 30th of November. Check out the complete list down below & also don’t forget to check out our special page where we highlight the best deals on presets, bundles, sample packs, courses, etc for Black Friday 2020.

Black Friday Plugin Deals 2020

1. Soundtoys Bundle and Plugin sale (up to 70% off)

Soundtoys 5 Bundle includes all 21 award-winning Sountoys plugins. The Effect Rack and the plugins have their own individual sale going on as well. #1 rated deal on our Black Friday Top Deals list

Grab The deal

2. Kilohearts Phase Plant + Toolbox Professional (43% off)

Phase Plant is a beast when it comes to soft synths. Sound design is quite easy in Phase Plant and also provides you with all the tools to create complex sounds. The effects that come along with it are equally good as well.

Grab the deal

3. iZotope Bundles sale up to 50% off

iZotope has one of the finest plugins for mixing and mastering purposes. They have some lucrative bundle offers and we highly recommend checking them out.

Grab the deal

4. Baby Audio Black Friday Plugins sale up to 40% discount

Baby Audio has 4 plugins in the arsenal. All are very easy to use and serve their individual purpose perfectly.

grab the deal

5. Output Black Friday Sale get up to 37% off

Output has some of the most creative plugins out there. Portal, Thermal, Signal, Analog Strings etc. are all high quality plugins and are on sale right now for a limited time.

Grab the deal

6. Antares Auto-Tune Access

Autotune plugins are a core integral part of a majority of modern-day production. The Auto-Tune Pro isn’t on sale at the moment however the lower version of it which is also quite good is on sale.

Grab the deal

7. Melodyne Assistant BLACK FRIDAY OFFER(50% off)

You won’t find any better vocal editors than this one. It provides you enormous control over your recorded samples be it vocals, strings, or anything. Also, it is the most precise manual vocal tuning plugin.

Grab the deal

8. Heavyocity Black Friday Sale up to 75% off

If you are in search of instrument plugins & libraries, we definitely recommend checking them out. Their libraries are used by some of the greatest composers like Ramin Djawadi (Game Of Thrones). They have some heavy discounts on their plugins for this Black Friday.

Grab the deal

9. XLN Audio RC-20 Retro Color Vintage Effect

This plugin is the most widely used plugin for adding retro/vintage effects to your sounds. Opens up a new spectrum of sound design. Currently on sale at 50% off

Grab the deal

10. WavesFactory Effect Bundle

Wavesfactory effect bundle has 4 plugins Cassette (vintage tape emulation), TrackSpacer(makes space in a crowded mix), Spectre (multi-band enhancer), and Echo Cat (Echo).

Grab the deal

More Black Friday Plugin Deals

Image Credits: Kilohearts, Olivier Jeske