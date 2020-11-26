Black Friday Plugin Deals 2020
Plugin manufacturers have started off with their Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals offering you heavy discounts on plugins for music production. If you have been waiting for a long duration to add the plugin of your choice to your toolset, now is the time. There are hundreds of plugins out there however it’s quite tough to figure what might be the best one for you. In an attempt to reduce the amount of surfing you have to do for this Black Friday, we have done the hard work for you and curated a list of all Black Friday Plugin deals going on at the moment. Most of the sales stay till the 3rd-5th of December however some will conclude on Cyber Monday which is the 30th of November. Check out the complete list down below & also don’t forget to check out our special page where we highlight the best deals on presets, bundles, sample packs, courses, etc for Black Friday 2020.
1. Soundtoys Bundle and Plugin sale (up to 70% off)
Soundtoys 5 Bundle includes all 21 award-winning Sountoys plugins. The Effect Rack and the plugins have their own individual sale going on as well. #1 rated deal on our Black Friday Top Deals list
2. Kilohearts Phase Plant + Toolbox Professional (43% off)
Phase Plant is a beast when it comes to soft synths. Sound design is quite easy in Phase Plant and also provides you with all the tools to create complex sounds. The effects that come along with it are equally good as well.
3. iZotope Bundles sale up to 50% off
iZotope has one of the finest plugins for mixing and mastering purposes. They have some lucrative bundle offers and we highly recommend checking them out.
4. Baby Audio Black Friday Plugins sale up to 40% discount
Baby Audio has 4 plugins in the arsenal. All are very easy to use and serve their individual purpose perfectly.
5. Output Black Friday Sale get up to 37% off
Output has some of the most creative plugins out there. Portal, Thermal, Signal, Analog Strings etc. are all high quality plugins and are on sale right now for a limited time.
6. Antares Auto-Tune Access
Autotune plugins are a core integral part of a majority of modern-day production. The Auto-Tune Pro isn’t on sale at the moment however the lower version of it which is also quite good is on sale.
7. Melodyne Assistant BLACK FRIDAY OFFER(50% off)
You won’t find any better vocal editors than this one. It provides you enormous control over your recorded samples be it vocals, strings, or anything. Also, it is the most precise manual vocal tuning plugin.
8. Heavyocity Black Friday Sale up to 75% off
If you are in search of instrument plugins & libraries, we definitely recommend checking them out. Their libraries are used by some of the greatest composers like Ramin Djawadi (Game Of Thrones). They have some heavy discounts on their plugins for this Black Friday.
9. XLN Audio RC-20 Retro Color Vintage Effect
This plugin is the most widely used plugin for adding retro/vintage effects to your sounds. Opens up a new spectrum of sound design. Currently on sale at 50% off
10. WavesFactory Effect Bundle
Wavesfactory effect bundle has 4 plugins Cassette (vintage tape emulation), TrackSpacer(makes space in a crowded mix), Spectre (multi-band enhancer), and Echo Cat (Echo).
More Black Friday Plugin Deals
- Cableguys Black Friday sale up to 76% off
- Future Audio SubLab complete bundle 62% off
- Spitfire Audio Up to 80% off
- Plugin Alliance – Any Plugin 29$
- Mellowmuse Complete Bundle 50% off
- Infected Mushroom Manipulator plugin get 50% off
- Polyverse Plugin Bundle get 50% off
- Native Instruments Cyber Season up to 50% off
- Image-Line FL Studio All Plugins Edition (50% off)
- Scaler 2 + iZotope Stutter Edit Bundle up to 62% off
- East-West Fab Four Guitars, Bass, Drums, Keys & Amps up to 53% off
- Shop Slate Digital Black Friday sale
- Softube effects plugins up to 49% off
- Arturia V & FX Collection 50% off
- Reason Studios (30% off first time purchase & upgrades)
- Denise Audio (30% off everything + free copy of the Sub Generator)
- Glitchmachines Plugins & Sample Packs sale 87% off
- Leapwing Audio (up to 40% off)
- zplane 20th Anniversary sale up to 33% off
- Pulsar Audio up to 70% off
- Mozaic Beats Chord Prism (33% off)
- MIDI Madness 3 Black Friday sale (exclusive) up to 23% off
- SongWish reMIDI Sale (Exclusive) 50% off
- AKAI VIP 3.1 Plus 84% off
- Audified Black Friday sale up to 80% off
- Krotos Sound Design Tools up to 50% off
- Serato Sample up to 50% off
- 2nd Sense Audio Black Friday sale up to 65% off
- Audiomodern Plugins Black Friday sale
- Devious Machines Black Friday sale up to 34% off
- Karayani Sounds up to 62% off
- JST Black Friday Plugins Sale get up to 84% off
- Singomakers Black Friday Audio Plugins Sale get 60% off
- Sonivox Black Friday Plugins Sale Get up to 90% off
- Air Music Black Friday Music Deals & Bundles get up to 96% off
- Positive Grid BIAS Black Friday Music Sale get up to 50% off
- Boz Digital Labs Entire Black Friday sale up to 80% off
- ML Sound Lab get 50% off EVERYTHING
- JST get up to 83% off products
- Gramotech pre-black friday plugins sale get 50% off ALL products
- Cherry Audio Arp2600 emulation get 36% off
- DJ Swivel end of year sale up to 51% off
- McDSP Everything Pack plugins up to 40% off
- Audiority plugins sale up to 50% off
- Have Kontakt Instruments sale 70% off
- 8dio Kontakt Instrument sale
- Initial Audio sale up to 79% off
- Inphonik Black Friday sale (exclusive) up to 68% off
- KV331 Audio Synthmaster Black Friday sale up to 82% off
- Nektar Technology Bolt Black Friday sale 40% off
- Signum Audio BUTE Loudness Analyser Stereo Sale (Exclusive) 71% off
- tsugi Game Synth Sound Design Tool 50% off!
- Kuassa Black Friday sale up to 72% off
- Mercuriall Audio Black Friday up to 50% off
- Splash Sound Kontakt instruments sale up to 90% off
- Elysia Phil’s Cascade sale up to 45% off
- The Phono Loop Kontakt Instruments sale 35% off everything
- Iceberg Audio Sub Bass plugin up to 40% off
- Korg Black Friday sale up to 50% off
Image Credits: Kilohearts, Olivier Jeske