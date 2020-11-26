Black Friday Sample Pack Deals 2020

By Hemant Khatri 14

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are here offering you enormous discounts on sample packs for music production. It’s hard to find an outlet that doesn’t have an ongoing sale at the moment and with so many out there it’s quite tough for a music producer to find all the deals and figure out what would be the best for him/her. We have done the surfing for you and created a list of all Black Friday Sample Pack deals going on at the moment. Most of the sales stay till the 3rd-5th of December however some will conclude on Cyber Monday which is the 30th of November. Check out the complete list down below & also don’t forget to check out our special page where we highlight the best deals on presets, bundles, sample packs, courses, etc for Black Friday 2020.

1. Ghosthack Sounds – Buy 2 Get 1 Free & New deals every day [20% extra off with code “weraveyou”]

Wide collection of sample packs ranging from Acapellas to House, Downtempo, Pop, Hip-Hop, Cinematic, Trap. Top-rated Black Friday Sample Pack Deal.

2. Zenhiser Sample Packs- 40% Off

Expect tight drums, groovy loops, Crisp sounds from each and every Zenhiser Sample Pack.

3. Black Octopus Sample packs – 60 % off

Leviathan, one of the best sample packs ever made is from Black Octopus. All of the packs are currently at 60% off.

4. Sample Sound Sample Packs (Tech House & Techno) – 50% off

If you are a Tech House/Afro House/Deep House/Techno producer we definitely recommend checking their sample packs out. The packs come at an affordable price and the samples are worth the price tag.

5. Skinfonix sample packs 60% off Black Friday Sale

Skinfonix mostly focuses on sample packs for Trap/Future Bass/RnB & Downtempo. The melody loops, chords, synth one-shots are exquisite in their imprints.

6. OST Audio – 50% off

OST Audio sample packs have exactly the perfect combination of sounds you would require for making Lo-Fi, Synthwave music.

7. WA Production Sample Packs (Up to 97% off)

WA Production have a huge library of sample packs and music production resources. Almost everything on their store is on sale and have some lucrative discounts going on.

8. Ghosthack Ultimate Producer Bundle

A combination of high quality 24(+6) sample packs from Ghosthack. Currently at a much-reduced price for this Black Friday & Cyber Monday.

9. Toolroom Sample packs – 50% off

Toolroom Records has been a home to some of the biggest Tech House artists. Their artist curated sample packs for House music are best in the game.

10. Ghosthack Vocal Library 2 Premium

Probably one of the best recorded vocal libraries out there. Suitable for a wide variety of genres ranging from Future Bass/Downtempo to House & Dubstep.

11. Loopcloud 3 months subscription for 3$

Loopcloud is a credit based platform for downloading samples similar to Splice. They are offering 3 months subscription(100 x 3 credits) for just 3$ this Black Friday.

More Black Friday Sample Pack Deals

1. Riemann Kollektion sample packs- 50 % off

2. Laniakea Sounds sample packs – 40% off

3. Aubit sample packs – 30% off Black Friday Sale

4. Whole Loops – 60% off Black Friday Sale

5. Techno Black – 60 % off

6. Production Master – 60 % off

7. Cymatics.FM – Up to 75% off on sample packs

8. House & Mainroom – 60% off

10. Drum & Bass Black -60 % off

11. Bass Music Black – 60 % off

12. Cinematic & Downtempo – 60 % off

13. Resonance Sound 50% off

14. Audio Modern 35% off Black Friday Sale

15. Hip Hop, Trap & Soul Sample Packs- 60 % off

16. Engineering Samples 40% off

17. Audiostrasse 50% off Black Friday Sale

18. Vocals & Live Music – 60 % off

19. Samplestar – 50% off

20. Datacode 70% off Black Friday Sale

21. Prime Loops 50% off Black Friday

23. Triad Sounds – 60 % off

24. Oversampled Sounds – Up to 50% off

Image Credits: Zenhiser, Olivier Jeske