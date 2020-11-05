Boombox Cartel releases ‘Dia De Los Muertos 5’ mix

By Olivier Jeske 24

Dia de Muertos is the Spanish name for the Day of the Dead, a Mexican feast dedicated to prayer and remembrance of the dead. It is the equivalent of the well-known All Saints’ Day and begins on November 1 and ends on November 2. Due to the Mexican origin of the Boombox Cartel, a project by Americo Garcia and his co-writer Jorge Medina, we have the pleasure of listening once a year to an absolutely banging mix entitled Dia De Los Muertos. The series started in 2016 and since then the turn of the last day of October and the first day of November has been one of the most awaited days of the year among bass music & Boombox Cartel fans.

Lasting about 60 minutes, Boombox Cartel’s Dia De Los Muertos is a powerful mix of the best trap-dubstep-bass productions released in the last year, enriched with a large number of IDs and unreleased tracks. In the latest instalment of the series – ‘Dia De Los Muertos 5’ – we can hear over fifteen unreleased bangers including at least three Boombox Cartel IDs! The mix includes works by such artists as G Jones, Eptic, JOYRYDE, Kill The Noise, Baauer, Keys N Krates, & more. Before we invite you to listen and watch we have bad news. ‘Dia De Los Muertos 5′ is “the last DDLM mix“.

The full track-list can be found via a 1001Tracklists.