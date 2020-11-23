German “high-tech minimal” DJ and producer, Boris Brejcha did his magic on Theydream‘s song ‘Equilibrium‘, released via his own imprint FCKNG SERIOUS. The ‘Equilibrium Remixes‘ EP also includes the works of Ann Clue and Frost Moritz Hofbauer on the Swiss duo’s track.

The master behind the “Venetian Joker” mask added his special two-step “high-tech minimal” touch on the remix, spicing up the original song with gloomy, astral melodies and a peculiarly deep bass, that truly creates a unique atmosphere for Theydream’s work. Boris Brejcha showed us again how distinctive the FCKNG SERIOUS releases are with his version of ‘Equilibrium’.

The original track was produced by a DJ and producer duo, formed by two brothers called Stefan and Jonas Roos who were born and raised in Switzerland. They caught the attention of Boris Brejcha in 2013 and two years later, they officially joined his freshly founded label. The duo secured their place in Brejcha’s musical family ever since they debuted during the label nights and they continuously deliver heavy minimal techno and tech-house pieces ever since.

2020 has been quite blooming for Boris Brejcha so far as well. He started the year with the release of his highly anticipated album ‘Space Diver’, dropped a four track EP ‘Thunderstorm‘, another two singles ‘To The Moon And Back‘ and ‘Violet Pill‘ as well as another remix for ‘Breathing‘, the joint track of Ben Böhmer, Nils Hoffmann and Malou, released via Anjunadeep. He is not planning to lay back and relax for the rest of the year either. His fans are already waiting for his documentary to be premiered, but that’s not the only thing he has up his sleeve for 2020. He gave an interview to We Rave You in May, in which he revealed some details about his upcoming projects:

“We have now had the company of a cameraman that has filmed almost everything for over a year. Almost all the performances, the tour life and of course my private life. There is no question that it is a huge task to screen out all the material and produce a great film. But we are on it and hope that it can be released this year or next year. […] Of course I have produced some new songs again and I am preparing for new releases again. We are permanently working on a new concept for our big concert shows and the sale of our “Fckng-Fashion” merchandise articles.“

It seems like we don’t have to wait too long for another release but until then, check out Boris Brejcha’s remix for Theydream’s ‘Equilibrium‘.

Image Credit: Boris Brejcha Press