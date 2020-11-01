CAM releases brand new track ‘The Otherside’, co-written by Avicii

By Ori Kamhagi 7

Co-written by none other than the dearly-missed Swedish producer and talented artist, Tim Bergling aka Avicii, the new title track of brand new album ‘The Otherside‘ by the country music singer CAM is out now.

The death of Avicii was an unforgettable moment of sadness and loss to any electronic music fan around the world. The talented Swedish artist had gained fame and support since the beginning of 2010, with the release of tracks such as ‘Seek Bromance‘ (which turned 10 years old this month) and ‘Fade Into Darkness‘. One of Avicii’s early-career hits, the acclaimed single ‘Levels‘, reached the number 1 song spot in the charts and was played repeatedly in every club and on every radio station all around the world. After his death on April 20, 2018, Avicii left behind a stash of unreleased music, and part of it was later released under the posthumous album, ‘Tim’. The country music singer CAM had the opportunity to work with the late Avicii right before his death, on the title song of her new album ‘The Otherside’.

Talking with Radio.com CAM stated:

“I got to co-write with Avicii before he passed away on this incredible song that I’m obsessed with… I felt I had to get this right for his tastes, for how much of a perfectionist he was, and also just for his family and his legacy,” she explained. “I’m so proud of how it came together.”

Listen to Avicii’s familiar touching melodies in ‘The Otherside’ by CAM below.

Image Credit: Sean Eriksson